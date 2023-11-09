Top global nursing award application deadline extended till December 15

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 4:22 PM

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024, an initiative by leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, has extended the submission deadline to December 15, 2023. Due to an overwhelming response of over 40,000 registrations from nurses in over 130 countries, Aster is already approaching last year’s application numbers within just the first few weeks. Nurses from around the world can now submit their nominations through the dedicated platform at www.asterguardians.com.

The third edition of award will be held in Bengaluru in May 2024, with an aim to bring India’s dynamic healthcare system into the limelight in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “One Earth, One Health”. The second edition was held in London on International Nurses Day in May 2023, where Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK was honoured as the award winner.

“Nurses are the silent heroes of our healthcare system, demonstrating unparalleled passion and commitment to their patients. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our humble effort to recognize, honour and empower these dedicated souls who tirelessly serve and uplift the noble cause of the healthcare industry. We are elated and profoundly touched by the enthusiastic engagement of nurses from across the globe in this initiative,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Nurses from various regions, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, America, and Europe, have begun nominating candidates for the 2024 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

