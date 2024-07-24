Mounjaro safety, side effects: 3 things to know about this new weight loss drug

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:55 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM

Mounjaro injection, also known as Tirzepatide, is an FDA-approved prescription medication that has been making waves in the medical community for its effectiveness in managing Type 2 diabetes. This injectable drug is specifically designed to improve blood sugar (glucose) levels through weight loss, in combination with exercise and diet. Here, we highlight three key facts about Mounjaro that make it a noteworthy option for those battling Type 2 diabetes.

1. Dual mechanism: Weight loss and blood sugar control

Mounjaro works by tackling two critical aspects of Type 2 diabetes management: weight loss and blood sugar control. The medication helps the body release insulin when blood sugar levels are high, removes excess glucose from the bloodstream, and prevents the liver from producing too much glucose. Additionally, it reduces appetite and slows down the rate at which food leaves the stomach, contributing to weight loss. This dual mechanism makes Mounjaro particularly effective in managing the condition, as excess body weight is a significant risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

2. Easy-to-use injection pen

The Mounjaro injection is designed for ease of use, which can significantly enhance patient compliance and outcomes. It comes in a single-dose pen that requires no mixing, making the injection process straightforward and accessible. Patients or caregivers can administer the injection in the stomach, thighs, or the back of the upper arms. The process involves simply pulling off the base cap, placing the base flat on the skin, unlocking and pressing the button, and holding it for up to 10 seconds. The pen is designed to click twice, indicating the start and completion of the injection, ensuring that the full dose is delivered accurately.

3. Effective in reducing complications of Type 2 diabetes

Managing Type 2 diabetes effectively is crucial to preventing complications that can affect the nervous, immune, and circulatory systems. By helping patients achieve and maintain better blood sugar levels, Mounjaro can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic problems, which are common in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Clinical reviews have shown that losing at least 5 per cent of total body weight can significantly improve blood sugar control, and Mounjaro facilitates this weight loss. Thus, the medication not only enhances overall health but also plays a vital role in managing and mitigating the long-term risks associated with Type 2 diabetes.

But is it safe?