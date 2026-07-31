The smile economy: How oral care became part of modern wellness

From home whitening to microbiome-focused oral care, Russian wellness brands are positioning daily self-care as a blend of visible results, prevention and trusted quality

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Wellness moves into everyday life

The modern consumer does not separate beauty, health and confidence as clearly as before. A skincare routine, a dental care product, a supplement, a spa treatment or a whitening strip may look like different categories on a retail shelf. Yet for many people, they now belong to the same daily logic: taking care of oneself before there is a problem, investing in appearance as part of wellbeing, and choosing products that make everyday routines feel more intentional.

In the UAE, this shift is especially visible. The country’s wellness economy is now valued at $40.8 billion, according to the 2025 Global Wellness Institute report, making the UAE one of the region’s most dynamic wellness markets. At the same time, oral care in the UAE reached Dh 727 million in 2025, growing by 5 per cent year on year. These figures show that wellness is no longer limited to hotels, spas, fitness clubs or luxury retreats. It is moving into bathrooms, handbags, pharmacies, e-commerce baskets and everyday habits.

Russian brands and the new culture of trust

This is where a new generation of Russian consumer brands is finding its place. They are entering the region not only with individual products, but with a broader understanding of self-care: regular, practical, science-based and connected to long-term results. Under the national brand “Made in Russia”, Russian companies are presenting products that combine manufacturing expertise, research-driven formulas, accessible daily care and a growing focus on preventive wellness.

This matters because consumer culture itself is changing. For consumers in the Gulf, trust is becoming as important as visibility. In a market full of international brands, product origin, verified quality and clear expertise help turn a purchase into a long-term routine.

Oral care as preventive wellness

Oral care is one of the clearest examples of this shift. A beautiful smile is now part of confidence, appearance and personal style, while daily dental care increasingly connects aesthetics with preventive health.

Russian company Global Dent works precisely in this space. The company develops oral hygiene, teeth whitening and cosmetic care products through several brands, including GLOBAL WHITE, WATERDENT and Lactosterine, presenting a complete system of care.

The brand GLOBAL WHITE focuses on the culture of home teeth whitening. This is a category that reflects a broader consumer trend: people want visible results, but they also want convenience and control. Home whitening products can become part of a regular beauty routine rather than an occasional treatment. The line includes toothpastes, toothbrushes, whitening strips, gels, remineralising products, foams, mouthwashes, flosses and sprays, creating a full approach to maintaining a brighter smile at home.

WATERDENT, in turn, addresses professional daily care. Its focus is prevention: supporting gum and tooth health, helping maintain the natural balance of the oral microflora and encouraging a more attentive attitude to everyday hygiene. This is important for the modern wellness consumer, because prevention is becoming one of the central ideas of self-care. The goal is not only to solve problems after they appear, but to build habits that help reduce risks and support long-term comfort.

But true prevention goes beyond just building good habits; it also means understanding the biological environment of the mouth. This is where the focus shifts to the oral microbiome. Around the world, consumers are already familiar with the idea that microbial balance matters - in skincare, digestion, and immunity - and this knowledge is now extending to oral health. Global Dent’s Lactosterine brand develops this direction through the patented OptiBiome technology, aimed at supporting microbiome balance and normalising saliva production. This moves oral care closer to the language of preventive wellness, where the product is not only about freshness or appearance, but also about the body’s protective functions.

For the UAE market, this approach fits a larger pattern. Wellness here is not just about premium experiences; it is becoming part of everyday consumer behaviour. Residents are used to international choice, digital shopping, pharmacy-led recommendations, beauty routines, aesthetic services and preventive health solutions. In such an environment, oral care can naturally become part of the broader wellness routine: alongside skincare, hair care, supplements, fitness and nutrition.

Global Dent is not the only example. It can be seen as part of a wider wave of Russian wellness and personal care brands moving towards international markets. Librederm represents science-oriented skincare; Geltek works at the intersection of cosmetology and professional care; Reseda reflects the trend towards gentle, conscious and daily self-care. Together, these brands show that Russian wellness is developing across several directions: from smile aesthetics to skincare, from professional formulas to everyday prevention.

What unites these companies is not only product variety. It is a shared attempt to respond to the new culture of consumption, where beauty is no longer separated from health, and health is no longer separated from lifestyle. Consumers want products that can be used regularly, explained clearly and trusted over time. This is why certification, origin and export readiness become important parts of the story.

The national “Made in Russia” brand helps companies communicate quality and trust to international markets. In the highly competitive UAE and Gulf region, the “Made in Russia” certification serves as a key reference point for partners and consumers, signaling verified origin, product quality, and proven export readiness.

The Gulf as a strategic market for “Made in Russia”

For Russian wellness brands, the UAE offers not only consumer demand, but also logistics, retail, e-commerce and access to the wider GCC market.

For Global Dent, the Gulf is a logical next step. The company already has five years of export experience and supplies products to a number of countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and CIS markets. In the coming year, it plans to expand into MENA and Southeast Asia, as well as open a warehouse zone in the UAE. This creates the basis not only for sales, but for a more stable regional presence and long-term partnerships across the GCC.

The broader message is clear: wellness is becoming a daily language of modern life. From skincare to oral care, from microbiome balance to home whitening, consumers are looking for products that combine visible results, preventive value and trust. Looking ahead, the GCC is poised to become not just a lucrative consumer market, but a strategic wellness hub that will set the standard for the broader MENA region. For Russian companies, this creates an opportunity to show that “Made in Russia” stands for technological innovation, certified quality, and a modern understanding of self-care that will help shape the future of the Gulf's wellness economy.