The first overseas branch of world-leading eye hospital Moorfields London expands eye care services in Dubai
As the hospital celebrates 15 years of eye care excellence, 15 per cent year-on-year increase in patient demand fuels Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai plans for 20 per cent growth in operations
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the first overseas branch of the world's leading 200+ year-old Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, was launched in DHCC in 2007 and has undergone constant growth.
Commencing operations in 2007 with three doctors and less than 20 team members, the hospital has steadily grown over the past 15 years of operations in Dubai to a team of 30 subspecialised consultant eye doctors and more than 100 team members across the Dubai and Abu Dhabi hospital locations. As a result, the Joint Commission International (JCI) Accredited Dubai subspeciality eye hospital is a one-stop location for the comprehensive eye care needs of children and adults, from basic eye screenings to the most complex eye surgeries. It currently boasts almost ten key subspecialty departments, more than 15 consultant clinics, six optometrist clinics, five orthoptist clinics, multiple investigations, photography clinics, two operating theatres, one laser refractive suite, three treatment rooms, and an in-house pharmacy and optical shop, all open daily.
The organisational growth was in response to a consistent increase in patient demand, with an average of 15 per cent year-on-year growth in patient numbers. The planned 20 per cent expansion in operations is a logical next step in the hospital's journey, given that the Dubai branch has seen over 300,000 patients and performed over 25,000 surgical procedures since its establishment in 2007.
The hospital strives to maintain its status as a first mover in its field. For example, it was the first private hospital in Dubai that invested in the latest advancement in technology related to surgical visualisation and retina imaging with a 3D microscope and innovative retina scanner. The operational expansion will further help support this status by investing in the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies for chronic eye care conditions, such as retina, glaucoma and dry eye disease-related conditions.
Additionally, the expansion will see the growth of the current range of eye care services offered by the hospital's key speciality departments (consisting of Vitreoretinal and Medical Retina, Cornea and refractive, glaucoma, paediatric ophthalmology, oculoplastics, genetic eye disease, ocular oncology, aviation ophthalmology, and general ophthalmology departments), by an additional department through the planned dedicated Dry Eye Clinic, complete with the latest treatment technology related to this prevalent chronic condition.
For the increased benefit of the patients, additional waiting areas and a new VIP and Executive examination suite will be added to better serve patients and accommodate the increased demand for the services, as the hospital aims to exceed patient expectations further.
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is a strategic partner of the Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). The hospital regularly organises undergraduate ophthalmology training and clerkship programmes for MBRU students. It is proud to have been the first hospital to collaborate with the University in the field of healthcare education to help educate the doctors of the future. The hospital also conducts teaching and education to schools, healthcare providers, and eye care institutions, both locally and internationally. The hospital's expansion will also allow for an increased capacity to further amplify its educational activity, in line with its mission to share its level of eye care expertise in the community and abroad.
In parallel to the operational expansion, with the planned completion target of Q2 2023, the hospital is also exploring further expansion both in Dubai to provide better access to patients and based on market demand, as well as regionally and internationally, given the growing level of demand for the hospital’s services by medical tourists, in line with the government aim of positioning Dubai as a global medical tourism hub.
To discover more about Moorfields Dubai and its services, please visit www.moorfields.ae or call +9714 429 7888.