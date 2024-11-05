Suffering from nighttime leg cramps? New study reveals Vitamin K2 as a promising solution

Ever woken up in the middle of the night with a sudden, sharp pain radiating through your calf muscle, leaving you tossing and turning, unable to find a comfortable position?

These unwelcome nocturnal leg cramps (NLCs) can be both startling and disruptive, often preventing you from enjoying a restful night's sleep. The pain can also become intense, making it difficult to relax and causing lingering discomfort long after the cramp subsides.

Although NLCs are common, affecting over 60 per cent of the adult population, according to Cleveland Clinic, they remain challenging to treat due to unknown underlying causes. As a result, there are very few safe and effective medications and treatments available.

However, a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine has shed light on an effective remedy: vitamin K2. This lesser-known vitamin has shown promising results in reducing the frequency, intensity, and duration of these painful episodes in older adults.

With a trial involving 199 participants over eight weeks, the findings revealed that daily supplementation with vitamin K2 significantly alleviated NLCs.

But what exactly causes these pesky cramps? We spoke with two experts to gain insight into the root causes of nocturnal leg cramps and how vitamin K2 can serve as a powerful solution.

Understanding nighttime leg cramps

Common in older adults, these leg cramps are often experienced during sleep and are characterised by sudden and involuntary muscle contractions, typically affecting the calf muscles but can also occur in the thighs or feet.

For many, these episodes become a frustrating reality, leaving them searching for solutions to alleviate the pain. "The leg cramps can disrupt sleep and lead to increased discomfort, especially for older adults," says Dr Henna Kutty, a lifestyle medicine physician.

“Studies like these underscore the intricate relationship between nutrient absorption and overall health, particularly the role of vitamin K2 in muscle function and reducing leg cramps,” she adds, emphasising the intricate relationship between nutrient absorption and overall health.

While vitamin K2 can be a key player in relieving leg cramps, it is vital to consider overall digestive health, says Dr Kutty. "The effectiveness of such supplementation is closely tied to gut health, as a well-functioning digestive system is crucial for optimal absorption of nutrients."

Without addressing gut health, even promising interventions like vitamin K2 may not reach their full potential. "Poor gut function can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients, limiting the effectiveness of any supplementation," she adds.

The role of vitamin K2

Vitamin K2 is often overshadowed by its counterpart, vitamin K1, found in leafy greens. However, K2 plays a critical role in calcium metabolism, ensuring that calcium is effectively utilised in the body. Dr Mahmoud Adel, a UAE-based general practitioner, highlights its importance: “Vitamins are organic compounds vital for various body functions, from immune support to cellular repair.”

Since our bodies don’t produce most vitamins, they must be obtained through diet or supplements, says Dr Adel. “Vitamin K2, a lesser-known member of the vitamin K family, activates osteocalcin, a protein essential for binding calcium to bones, reducing osteoporosis risk.”

Moreover, vitamin K2 directs calcium away from soft tissues and arteries, which is crucial for cardiovascular health. "By preventing calcium deposits in the arteries, K2 reduces the risk of arterial stiffness and heart disease, making it an essential nutrient for older adults or those at risk of osteoporosis," he adds.

Incorporating vitamin K2 into your diet So, how can you incorporate vitamin K2 into your diet? This vital nutrient can be found in various foods, including fermented soybeans, hard cheeses, meat, and eggs. For those who struggle to obtain sufficient K2 through diet alone, supplements are available in pill form or via intravenous (IV) administration for faster absorption. Fermented soybeans are a rich source of vitamin K2 Dr Adel also adds, "Vitamin K2 is especially beneficial for older adults or those on calcium supplements, as it helps prevent calcium-related complications. Always consult a healthcare provider for tailored advice on K2 supplementation." As the latest study reveals, vitamin K2 presents a promising avenue for those suffering from NLCs. However, it's essential to remember the importance of a holistic approach to health. "This research reminds us that a holistic view of nutrition is essential, where gut health and targeted supplementation work hand in hand to achieve the best outcomes," says Dr Kutty. Addressing gut health, incorporating nutrient-rich foods, and considering supplementation when necessary can work together to improve overall wellbeing.