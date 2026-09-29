Stronger hearts, healthier lives: NMC Healthcare celebrates World Heart Day with free screenings

In addition to check-ups, NMC specialists will be on hand to guide participants on nutrition, exercise, stress management and everyday habits that protect and strengthen the heart

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On World Heart Day, happening on 29 September, NMC Healthcare is encouraging communities across the UAE to take proactive steps toward better heart health. To mark the occasion, NMC will offer complimentary screenings at select hospitals, medical centres and community locations across the country.

The human heart beats more than 100,000 times a day, yet this vital rhythm often goes unnoticed until health concerns arise. Globally, cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death, claiming millions of lives each year, but the good news is that most risks can be reduced with early detection, regular check-ups and healthier lifestyle choices.

These screenings are designed to give individuals a clear picture of their cardiovascular wellbeing and will give visitors access to blood pressure monitoring, BMI assessments, cholesterol and blood sugar tests and, where required, consultations with experienced specialists. Participants will also receive resources and expert advice to help identify warning signs early and adopt heart-healthy habits.

“At NMC, prevention is the first step to protection. Through these screenings, we aim to empower people with knowledge and encourage lifestyle choices that support long-term heart health,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, group chief clinical officer, NMC Healthcare.

In addition to check-ups, NMC specialists will be on hand to guide participants on nutrition, exercise, stress management and everyday habits that protect and strengthen the heart. By bringing preventive healthcare directly into the community, NMC underscores its mission of placing wellness and awareness at the core of healthcare.

Residents are encouraged to visit any of the following venues. No prior booking or appointment is necessary:

Abu Dhabi

Forsan Central Mall, 12:00 – 18:00 hrs

NMC Royal Family Medical Centre, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, 9:00 – 15:00 hrs

Marina Mall, 10:00 – 22:00 hrs

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, 10:00 – 22:00 hrs

Khalidiyah Mall, 11:00 – 17:00 hrs

Al Ain

Al Ain Mall, 16:30 – 22:00 hrs

Dubai

Dubai Airport Free Zone, 10:00 – 15:00 hrs

Junction Mall, 10:00 – 16:00 hrs

Sharjah

Al Shaab Village Mall, 17:00 – 21:00 hrs

Safari Mall, 17:00 – 21:00 hrs

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, 10:00 – 14:00 hrs

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Naeem City Centre, 17:00 – 21:00 hrs

Safari Mall (RAK), 17:00 – 21:00 hrs

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae/en