A new experimental drug candidate developed by researchers could offer fresh hope in the treatment of epilepsy and stroke, with scientists exploring a nasal spray formulation that has shown promising results in animal studies.

Presented at Dubai Future Week 2026, the prototype — called Z-acid — is a neuroprotective compound derived from a natural product.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Thursday, the Pakistani researcher highlighted that the nasal formulation performed better than injections in animal studies, potentially opening up new possibilities for delivering emergency treatment for neurological conditions.

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The development comes amid an ongoing need for more effective epilepsy treatments. Roughly 50 million to 52 million people worldwide live with active epilepsy, accounting for approximately 0.7 per cent of the global population.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to 10 per cent of people experience a seizure at some point in their lives. However, epilepsy is generally diagnosed when a person experiences two or more unprovoked seizures.

Dr Farzana Shaheen of the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Pakistan, said the research addresses gaps in existing treatment options.

“We are presenting a prototype of a new drug candidate for the treatment of epilepsy and stroke.

The drug candidate is already protected by patents in Pakistan, the US and Europe, and we have also applied for a patent in China.”

New treatment for patients resistant to epilepsy drugs

Despite the availability of more than 40 anti-epileptic medications, treatment remains challenging for a significant proportion of patients. Shaheen said around 30 per cent do not respond to existing drugs, while some treatments have also been associated with toxic effects.

She highlighted the need for alternative therapies, particularly for patients experiencing resistant seizures or clusters of seizures that require urgent intervention.

“There is also a significant need for emergency medication for patients experiencing resistant seizures or clusters of seizures. Currently, treatment options are limited.

Two nasal sprays were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, but they are very expensive, costing more than $500 per spray. There is also a rectal gel containing diazepam, which is used as an emergency treatment.”

The research team began its work by investigating a traditional medicinal plant that has been used for centuries to treat epilepsy. Through laboratory investigations, scientists isolated the active compound and examined how it affected electrical activity in the brain.

Shaheen said the findings revealed similarities with the way established anti-epileptic medicines work.

“Our work began with research into a traditional medicinal plant that has been used for centuries to treat epilepsy. Natural product-based medicines are often considered more acceptable because of their traditional use."

"Using bio-guided isolation studies, we identified the plant's active compound. We also found that its extract and fractions blocked sodium currents in a similar way to established anti-epileptic drugs such as phenytoin and valproic acid," she added.

Beyond its potential effectiveness, the researchers also investigated the compound's safety, including whether it could damage DNA or affect reproductive health.

In preclinical assessments, the candidate showed no signs of genotoxicity. The team also compared it with diazepam, a commonly used emergency medication for seizure control, and found no evidence of damage to red blood cells, even at higher doses.

Shaheen said the findings were encouraging, particularly given the risks associated with certain existing epilepsy medications.

“In preclinical studies, the compound demonstrated a promising safety profile. It showed no genotoxicity, meaning it did not damage DNA. We also compared it with diazepam, a standard emergency medication for seizure control, and found that our drug candidate did not cause haemolytic effects, or damage to red blood cells, even at higher doses.”

Could help brain recovery after stroke

The researchers also examined whether the compound could be used beyond epilepsy, particularly in supporting the brain's recovery following a stroke.

According to Shaheen, Z-acid has neuroprotective properties and promotes neurogenesis — the process through which the brain generates new neurons. This could potentially help the brain repair itself following neurological injury.

Animal studies produced encouraging results, with researchers observing improvements in stroke-related symptoms within seven days.

“What makes this molecule particularly promising is its potential to address both epilepsy and stroke. It is a neuroprotective molecule that promotes neurogenesis, the brain’s natural process of generating new neurons and repairing itself.

After a stroke, the brain's recovery process can take a long time, and symptoms may persist. However, in animal studies, we observed that the compound helped resolve stroke-related symptoms within seven days. Our findings also indicate that it works through the same signalling pathway that triggers neurogenesis.”

The team also investigated the compound's potential reproductive safety, given that some anti-epileptic medications carry risks during pregnancy and may affect foetal development.

Shaheen said the compound did not show harmful effects in female animals across two generations in the studies conducted.

“We also examined its effects on the female reproductive system. Some anti-epileptic drugs can cause teratogenic effects, potentially harming the foetus, and may carry risks during pregnancy. However, in our studies, the compound was found to be safe in female animals across two generations.”

Despite the encouraging findings, the researcher stressed that the drug remains at the prototype stage and has not yet been tested in humans.

The preclinical efficacy and safety studies have been completed, while the next step involves obtaining regulatory clearances to begin human trials. The team is planning Phase 1 clinical trials and has applied for the necessary approval in Pakistan.

“It is still at the prototype stage. Although it has secured international patent protection, clinical trials will require approvals from the relevant drug regulatory authorities. We have applied for the necessary approval in Pakistan.”

Shaheen said the compound could eventually be investigated for a wider range of central nervous system disorders.

“This makes it a promising candidate for further research into central nervous system disorders. We believe it could potentially be explored for other neurological conditions as well. It may hold promise as a future medicine.”