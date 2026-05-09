Hantavirus: Potential spread risk in Saudi Arabia is very low, says authority

Saudi's Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said that the likelihood of a potential spread of hantavirus in the Kingdom is very low and that the level of risk remains low.

Countries worldwide have sought to prevent the further spread of the hantavirus recently, after an outbreak on a cruise ship, by tracking those who had disembarked before the virus was detected and anyone who had close contact with them since. Three people, a Dutch couple and a German national, died in the outbreak on the MV Hondius.

To reassure the public, health authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that they are closely monitoring the situation n coordination with international health organisations, highlighting early warning channels, epidemiological surveillance tools, border monitoring, as well as food safety and environmental public health monitoring systems and preventive measures in place across the Kingdom.

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In its statement, the first of its kind on the hantavirus in the Gulf region, Weqaya explained that the hantavirus is considered a rare viral disease, though infection can be serious. "It is usually transmitted to humans through exposure to infected rodents’ secretions, such as urine, faeces, or saliva, or through inhalation of contaminated particles," it said, noting that human-to-human transmission is uncommon and has only been observed in limited cases involving a specific strain of the virus and through prolonged close contact.

What travellers can do

Ahead of the summer travel season, Weqaya advised travellers to do the following: