Royal Academy Ajman hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Embracing the UAE’s National Year of Community 2025, The Royal Academy Ajman, under the umbrella of North Point Education (NPE), recently hosted the 8th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Marathon at Safia Park, Ajman.

The marathon was inaugurated by officials from the Ajman Traffic Department, First Assistant Rashid Adel Hammadi and Assistant Saeed Al Shamsi, in the presence of the School Principal, Dr. Prema Muralidhar, marking a proud moment of collaboration and shared purpose for the Royal community.

Saif Ahmed Mohammed Alabdouli, Licensing & Permits Executive at APEA (Ajman Private Education Authority), attended as Chief Guest, alongside, NPE School Leaders, and Senior Management representatives. APEA, a strong advocate for education and sports, plays a pivotal role in promoting social awareness and community engagement among students, cultivating values of positive participation and cultural sensitivity.

The Office of Special Education Affairs, Ajman, lent its support to the Pink October initiatives, joining forces with The Royal Academy school for their sporting event at Safiya Park aimed at promoting health awareness and building a healthier community.

The park transformed into a lively hub of optimism and solidarity, underscoring the importance of early detection and the collective fight against breast cancer.

The proceedings began with the release of pink balloons, symbolizing courage, unity, and enduring hope. Opening remarks by Sports Captain Huda Mohamed (Grade 12B) and Rosy (Grade 7B) inspired participants and set the tone for an eventful morning that featured the Principal’s welcome address and a vibrant flash mob performance, infusing the atmosphere with energy and enthusiasm.

“The Breast Cancer Awareness Marathon reflects our conviction that education extends beyond academics; it is about nurturing empathy, social responsibility, and a genuine commitment to humanity,” stated the Principal. “Seeing our students, staff, and families run together for a cause so close to many hearts beautifully mirrors the UAE’s Year of Community.”

Participants from all walks of life and students, in hundreds from over 36 diverse nationalities, joined the run, creating a striking wave of pink that flowed through Safia Park.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners across various categories, applauding not only athletic excellence but also the collective spirit of compassion and perseverance.