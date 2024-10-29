Redefining ageing: how reducing your biological age can transform your health and vitality

Anastasia Hortman, owner of Hortman Clinics, shares her vision on wellness and the latest trend in reducing your biological age.









Follow us



By focusing on hormone balance, lifestyle modifications, and science-driven techniques, she explains how individuals can enhance their lifespan, health span, and overall quality of life

As the owner of Hortman Clinics, my journey in the world of wellness has been fuelled by a passion for innovation and a commitment to enhancing the health and well-being our my clients. In a world where modern medicine is advancing at an unprecedented rate, it's becoming increasingly clear that how we age is no longer solely dictated by genetics. The concept of biological age how our bodies age at the cellular level offers an exciting and empowering approach to ageing that can redefine how we view health and longevity.

Understanding biological age vs. chronological age

One of the critical distinctions in today’s wellness industry is the difference between chronological age and biological age. Chronological age is the simple calculation of how many years you've been alive. It’s the age we celebrate on birthdays and use to fill out forms. However, chronological age doesn't necessarily reflect how our bodies are ageing internally.

This is where biological age comes into play. Biological age measures the condition of our bodies at the cellular level and is influenced by factors such as lifestyle, diet, stress, and hormone levels. It's entirely possible for two people of the same chronological age to have vastly different biological ages based on how they've lived their lives and how they've cared for their bodies.

At Hortman Clinics, we use cutting-edge testing techniques, such as the TruAge COMPLETE Test, to measure the difference between a patient's biological and chronological age. This test provides valuable insights into how the body is ageing at a molecular level. It offers a deeper understanding of what's happening inside the body, allowing us to tailor personalised wellness plans that address everything from hormonal imbalances to lifestyle changes aimed at reversing or slowing down biological ageing.

The power of lifestyle in ageing

For a long time, it was believed that ageing and lifespan were predominantly determined by genetics. If your parents and grandparents lived long, healthy lives, then you had a good chance of doing the same. However, recent research has turned this belief on its head. Studies now show that genetics only account for 15 per cent to 25 per cent of the ageing process. This means that the majority of how we age is determined by factors that we can control: our lifestyle choices.

At Hortman Clinics, our approach to reducing biological age focuses heavily on lifestyle interventions. While ageing is universal, the experience of ageing varies greatly. Some people maintain physical and mental sharpness well into their 80s or 90s, while others may see a decline much earlier. This divergence often has less to do with genetics and more to do with lifestyle choices. Nutrition, exercise, stress management, and hormone balance all play significant roles in determining biological age.

Through personalised wellness programs, we guide our clients on how to adopt healthier habits that reduce stress, promote hormonal balance, and support overall well-being. For instance, our hormone-balancing therapies, alongside modern menopause lifestyle modifications, help women navigate critical life stages in a way that supports their health and vitality.

The role of hormones and wellness in ageing

One area where biological ageing becomes especially relevant is hormone regulation. Hormones are powerful influencers of how we age. As we grow older, hormone levels naturally fluctuate, affecting everything from energy levels to mood, skin health, and even our risk of chronic diseases. Menopause, for example, brings with it a significant drop in oestrogen, which not only impacts reproductive health but also contributes to ageing at a cellular level.

At Hortman Clinics, we focus on using science-driven techniques to balance hormones and reduce the impact of ageing. By addressing hormonal imbalances early, we can help our clients maintain their youthful energy and slow down the biological ageing process. This approach not only enhances lifespan but also improves health span - the number of years a person remains healthy and active.

A holistic approach to wellness

The wellness programs at Hortman Clinics are designed to support clients on a holistic journey toward reducing their biological age. Therefore, we incorporate well-being and character development into our programs, which not only foster physical health but also encourage mental and emotional resilience. By taking a holistic approach, we help our clients spark a love for lifelong learning and self-care.

This is where the power of innovation meets personal care. Whether through advanced testing like TruAge COMPLETE, hormone therapies, or lifestyle coaching, we provide the tools and knowledge for individuals to take control of their biological age.

We are also opening a new clinic in Jumeirah, where we'll introduce an innovative concept called 'psycho sport.' This groundbreaking approach combines mental and physical well-being by using boxing as a powerful tool to release negative emotions through high-intensity workouts. Our goal is to help individuals not only improve their physical fitness but also achieve emotional balance, offering a dynamic way to channel stress, frustration, and negativity in a positive and empowering environment.

Why start young?

One of the most exciting aspects of reducing biological age is that it's never too early or too late to start. By starting early, we can make more significant strides in preserving youthfulness and vitality over the long term. For younger clients, the focus is on preventive measures adopting healthy habits now to keep biological age in check as they grow older.

For older clients, the goal is often to reverse some of the damage that may have already occurred. While we can’t stop ageing altogether, the right interventions can significantly slow the process and improve overall quality of life. This is a critical distinction because health span - the number of healthy, active years a person lives is just as important as lifespan.

As an entrepreneur and wellness advocate, my mission at Hortman Clinics is to empower individuals to take charge of their health and ageing process. By focusing on reducing biological age through science-backed techniques and lifestyle modifications, we can unlock new possibilities for living healthier, longer, and more vibrant lives. The future of wellness lies not in simply accepting the passage of time, but in actively engaging with our health to enhance both lifespan and healthspan.

Age is just a number - let's make sure your biological age tells the story you truly want.

For more info visit: hortmanclinics.com