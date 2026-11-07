Qatar recalls all batches of another eye drops product over safety concerns

Authorities called the public to immediately stop using Isotears-Plus

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 10:28 PM
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Authorities in Qatar announced on Saturday, November 7, recalling all batches of Isotears-Plus eye drops in the market over manufacturing defects.

The Qatari Ministry of Health called on the members of the public who purchased the product to immediately stop using it, while stressing the commitment to patient safety and the quality of pharmaceutical products in the market. The recalling was due to "critical observations related to data integrity and sterile processing at the manufacturing facility".

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Isotears-Plus is a lubricating eye drop solution used for the temporary relief of burning, irritation, and discomfort caused by dry eyes or environmental exposure.

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The announcement was made three days after recalling all batches of another eye drop, the Clasgen 0.05%, over the same concerns. On November 4, authorities cited "observations at the manufacturing site related to data integrity and sterile manufacturing processes," as reason for the decision.

The eye drops are prescription immunomodulatory eye drops used to treat chronic dry eye disease (keratoconjunctivitis sicca) by reducing underlying surface inflammation and helping restore natural tear production.

It was not immediately clear if both recalling decisions are connected.

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