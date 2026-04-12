‘Pregnancy pain should not be normal’: Abu Dhabi’s ‘Dr Magic’ on a silent crisis

Up to 75 per cent of pregnant women experience pelvic and lower back pain, yet most suffer in silence — a reality an Abu Dhabi-based pain specialist is now working to change through a pioneering care model.

Dr Rafael Blanco, head of the Pain Department at Corniche Hospital, said pregnancy-related pain remains one of the most overlooked issues in women’s health, often dismissed as a normal part of the journey. “Pregnancy pain should not be normal,” he noted.

A common but overlooked issue

According to Blanco, most women experience some level of pain during pregnancy, particularly in the lower back and pelvic area. The discomfort often worsens as the body adapts to support a growing baby, with the pelvis loosening and widening — sometimes leading to imbalance or strain if not managed properly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“Up to 75 per cent of women suffer pain throughout pregnancy,” he said. However, despite how common it is, many women do not seek help. "They don’t (ask for help)… they are really looking away from it,” he added.

He noted, some don’t realise it is treatable, while others simply accept it as part of pregnancy. In many cases, even families and healthcare providers may overlook the issue.

From severe cases to early care

When Blanco began focusing on pregnancy pain in the UAE three years ago, he encountered extreme cases. “It was very common to see women coming in a wheelchair… unable to move or sleep,” he said.?

Today, such cases have become rare — a shift he credits to early intervention and a structured care model. At the core of this approach is the Women Transitional Pain Service (WTPS), which tracks and treats pain from early pregnancy through to post-delivery. “We need to be proactive… ask her (the pregnant patient) for the pain, don’t take it for granted.”

Changing long-held perceptions

Blanco said cultural attitudes have normalised suffering during pregnancy. “It was very well established… that when you get pregnant, you have to suffer.”

In the Middle East, he added, the issue can be more pronounced due to larger family sizes and repeated pregnancies, which may increase long-term strain on the body. “By the third pregnancy, you start really getting big damage.” He also pointed to modern lifestyles, including long hours of sitting, as a contributing factor to worsening pain.

Blanco also challenged long-standing beliefs around rest during pregnancy, particularly the idea that women should sit as much as possible. “One of the things we tend to advise them is not to stay sitting down more than 20 minutes; stand up, walk around five minutes and come back.” He noted that while many still believe pregnant women should sit whenever possible, prolonged sitting can in fact worsen the condition.

Who is Rafael Blanco?

While Blanco is widely recognised for developing pain management techniques used worldwide — influencing care for an estimated 150 million to 300 million patients globally, he said pregnancy pain is now one of his main priorities.

His broader work in ultrasound-guided anaesthesia and fascial plane blocks has helped reduce reliance on opioids and improve recovery after surgery. “With these techniques, the use of opioids is decreased… we completely pushed the use of opioids post-surgery.” However, his focus in the UAE has shifted toward prevention and early treatment in pregnant women.

Blanco is also known for developing and advancing a range of regional anaesthesia techniques, including PECS, serratus anterior and quadratus lumborum (QL) blocks, now widely used in surgeries such as breast, abdominal and thoracic procedures.

Beyond individual techniques, his work helped expand the use of ultrasound-guided regional anaesthesia and fascial plane blocks, contributing to a broader shift toward opioid-sparing pain management worldwide.

'I didn’t want my wife to suffer'

One of Blanco’s early breakthroughs was driven by a deeply personal moment. “I didn’t want my wife to suffer,” he said, recalling how he first applied a pain management technique during her caesarean section. That experience helped shape his approach to pain care — one centred on intervention rather than endurance.

Blanco believes the UAE has the potential to lead global efforts in addressing pregnancy pain, both through innovation and awareness.

“We have the possibility to be leaders in the world in such an important women’s health problem,” he said. F

or now, he said the priority is changing perceptions — ensuring women know that pain is not something they simply have to live with. “We need to work harder… much harder,” he concluded.