Philips invests in understanding the emerging trends in the healthcare sector with the first Health Trends Research in the UAE
While technology advancements are changing every industry, the field of healthcare is experiencing rapid developments.
The good news is that technological growth offers excellent benefits to patients, increases efficiency, and helps health care professionals with their difficult jobs.
Digital health technologies are getting overwhelming acceptance among the UAE residents as 95 per cent respondents believe that technology can play an important role in managing their health more efficiently, according to first Health Trends Research conducted by Philips, a global leader in health technology, in the UAE. According to the research, 88 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to be even more proactive in taking control of their health and well-being.
With consumers now increasingly becoming aware of their health due to the pandemic, digital health technologies are gaining overwhelmingly widespread acceptance among residents of the UAE.
Elaborating on the same, Marc Antoine Zora, general manager and district leader Gulf and Levant at Philips Middle East, said: "At Philips, our purpose is to improve people's health and well-being through meaningful innovations. In line with that, for the first time in the UAE, we conducted a study to understand consumer perception towards healthcare as it advances to value-based care. As people take more control of their own health, there is a clear need for more advanced and easy-to-use personal healthcare solutions and advanced home care. Technological advancements such as telehealth have enabled care to be organised seamlessly around people so that patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time."
With most UAE residents believing in the benefits of digital health solutions, 67 per cent of respondents confirmed that they are aware of telehealth. The Philips Health Trends Research indicates that 90 per cent would consider using telehealth solutions, and 72 per cent believe virtual discussions with doctors are as effective as face-to-face examinations.
Sustainability is another rising star of the study. The research has revealed that most UAE residents (82 per cent) believe that sustainable practices should be a priority for healthcare companies.
A global leader in healthcare, Philips commissioned Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, to conduct the study aimed to equip healthcare providers with insights into current health trends and public perceptions of healthcare in the UAE enabling them to adapt to these shifts in demand to address immediate priorities and future needs. The shifts in consumer perceptions and behaviour towards well-being and technology, revealed in the Philips Health Trends Research UAE, are expected to have a long-term impact on the way people think about and engage with healthcare in the future.
*RESEARCH MASTHEAD
The Philips Health Trends Research UAE was conducted online by Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy. There were 495 respondents in the UAE aged between 18-64 with quotas set to ensure that SEC groups and regions represented the country distribution. Gender quotas were also set to achieve a 50/50 split. The survey took place between May and June 2022.
