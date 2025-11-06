Philips highlights UAE's shift toward smarter, more connected healthcare

New Health Trends Research reveals how innovation, sustainability, and AI are empowering patients and shaping the future of wellbeing in the UAE

The UAE’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly as technology and patient awareness transform both care delivery and experiences. The latest Philips Health Trends Research UAE highlights major shifts in how people approach wellness, from greater trust in AI and virtual care to stronger expectations for sustainability.

To explore these insights further, Khaleej Times spoke with Tamer Said, General Manager for Health Systems at Philips West Africa, Gulf and Levant, about how UAE residents are taking a more active role in their health and how Philips is supporting a more connected, efficient, and patient-focused system.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: With 92 per cent of UAE residents taking greater ownership of their health, what factors are driving this change, and how is Philips helping support proactive health management?

Answer: The Philips 2025 Health Trends Research shows what’s possible when visionary policy and an engaged public move in the same direction. Improved access to information is empowering people to take greater control of their wellbeing, while growing confidence in telehealth and digital health solutions reflects a strong willingness to embrace innovation that makes care more convenient and accessible. The data shows most residents now prioritise active management of their health. Supported by the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure and clear governance around data and AI, this creates a powerful environment for healthcare innovation. At Philips, we build on this by co-creating solutions with patients and healthcare professionals that integrate seamlessly into daily life to enable better care for more people.

Question: With 77 per cent of UAE residents expressing confidence in AI’s role in healthcare, how do you see it transforming care delivery, and which areas will benefit most?

Answer: UAE residents’ growing confidence in technology presents an opportunity for the entire healthcare ecosystem. At Philips, we design solutions so that clinicians can focus on their patients, not just processes. This is already happening. For instance, our AI-enabled ultrasound solutions guide clinicians through complex examinations while highlighting abnormalities the human eye might miss. In hospital environments, intelligent monitoring systems can detect subtle changes in patient conditions before they escalate to emergencies, while precision-guided surgical navigation is expanding access to advanced care across more communities. These layers of intelligent support enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline workflow, allowing clinicians to dedicate more focus to their patients.

Question: With virtual care and telehealth use growing rapidly, what tools are defining the next phase of development, and how is patient trust progressing in this space?

Answer: Virtual care in the UAE is now becoming an integral part of how people access and experience healthcare. The country’s investment in digital infrastructure and its strong regulatory framework for telehealth have set the stage for further growth. At Philips, we see the future of virtual care being shaped by connected, intelligent systems that work seamlessly together. Our telehealth platforms integrate AI, cloud-based data sharing, and real-time monitoring to help clinicians make faster, more informed decisions - whether the patient is in a hospital bed or at home. For example, the Philips eICU platform allows specialists to remotely monitor multiple intensive care units, provide expert oversight and continuous clinical support. The UAE’s commitment to data privacy and digital health standards has built a solid foundation; it’s up to all of us, as technology partners and providers, to sustain that momentum. By leveraging public confidence in virtual care, we’re helping make healthcare location-independent to, ensuring every patient can access the best expertise where they need it.

Question: With 83 per cent of patients favouring environmentally responsible providers, how is Philips embedding sustainability into its healthcare solutions, and what does a green healthcare system mean in real terms?

Answer: Sustainability is built into how we design, deliver, and partner. Philips is already carbon-neutral in its operations. By the end of 2025, we aim to run on 75 per cent renewable energy and send zero waste to landfill. We’ve pioneered circular practices such as take-back and refurbishment of medical equipment, reducing waste and extending product life. Locally, we collaborate with healthcare providers to cut energy use in imaging, optimise workflows to reduce unnecessary scans, and measure environmental outcomes alongside clinical ones. For us, better care and lower environmental impact go hand in hand.

Question: This year’s findings show a closer connection between technology and patient empowerment. What shifts have you noticed in consumer behaviour since the first survey, and how are providers responding?

Answer: The Philips 2025 Health Trends Research reveals a meaningful shift from simple adoption to active expectation - particularly in sustainability and data trust. Sustainability has shifted from a preference to a core expectation. The proportion of people who link sustainable healthcare with a positive environmental impact has nearly doubled, from 34 per cent in 2022 to 60 per cent today - reflecting a new standard of care. We’re also seeing a rise in data trust, with greater openness to using personal data for developing valuable applications such as telehealth and AI. This reflects a deeper understanding that responsible data use is key to unlocking more personalised and predictive care. These changes reveal how quickly attitudes have matured, with patients now expecting smarter, more transparent healthcare experiences.

Question: As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for healthcare innovation, how does Philips view its role in this landscape, and what partnerships are helping accelerate progress toward a connected, future-ready system?

Answer: We are actively collaborating with the UAE government on several fronts. For example, our partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi aims to set a new precedent for AI-powered healthcare, focusing on embedding advanced analytics and AI into care delivery to improve diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient outcomes while ensuring safety, transparency, and clinician oversight. Across the UAE, we work with hospitals and clinics to co-design digital pathways and scale new technologies across care settings. These collaborations allow us to test and expand innovations in real-world environments, ensuring they deliver tangible benefits for both clinicians and patients.

Question: As you look to the future, what are Philips’ key focus areas for the UAE and the Gulf region when it comes to innovation, accessibility, and patient-centred care?

Answer: Philips has been present in the region for over 85 years. Our purpose is to improve people's health and wellbeing through meaningful innovation, with a goal to improve 2.5 billion lives each year by 2030. Our focus is on expanding a digital and AI-enabled ecosystem that connects imaging, monitoring, and informatics, ensuring data flows smoothly across the patient journey. This supports prediction, prevention, and personalised care that is advancing the region’s transition toward value-based healthcare. We continue to work closely with partners across the public and private sectors to build connected care networks, expand telehealth, and deliver home-based monitoring solutions. At the heart of everything we do is patient-centred care - making every experience more personal, intuitive, and empowering. Across the UAE and the Gulf, Philips will keep combining advanced technology with deep clinical and consumer insight to support national visions for smarter, more inclusive, and sustainable healthcare systems.

As the UAE continues its journey toward smarter, more sustainable healthcare, the Philips Health Trends Research offers a clear picture of where progress is headed. It highlights a healthcare model that is proactive, informed, and deeply connected - driven by innovation that empowers both patients and providers to achieve better care for more people.