Perimenopause: What should I be eating?

When we think of perimenopause, food isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. Hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights? Sure. Quinoa, salmon, and leafy greens? Probably not. Yet what we eat during this transition can affect how we feel physically and emotionally.

Think of your body in perimenopause as an orchestra, where the hormones are playing their own tune. When the oestrogen levels decrease, the overall performance can easily go off-key. Here, food is the conductor that brings harmony.

Hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone affect your reproductive system, bones, brain, heart, and more. As their levels change during perimenopause, symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, and joint pain can creep in. While these changes are natural, certain foods can help your body adjust more smoothly to this new stage of life.

Nutritional factors play an important role in alleviating the symptoms that are associated with perimenopause. For example, hot flashes and mood swings were much better in women consuming more whole foods and plant-based diets, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Another more recent study by The North American Menopause Society emphasises that adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D is related to a lowered risk for osteoporosis, a condition that is common after menopause.

The must-haves

So, what should be on your plate? Here are some foods that can help you feel your best:

Phytoestrogen-rich foods perform similar to the oestrogen in our body, relieving symptoms like hot flashes. Foods rich in phytoestrogens include flaxseeds, soy, chickpeas, and lentils. A small handful of flaxseed in your morning smoothie or a serving of edamame as a snack will go a long way.

Gayu Lewis

Post menopause, the falling levels of oestrogen can cause deterioration of bone health. Foods high in calcium, like yogurt, almonds, leafy greens, and vitamin D from salmon or fortified foods will help keep your bones strong and resilient.

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in oily fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. These healthy fats maintain heart health and lower levels of inflammation. Not a fish lover? Walnuts and chia seeds are good substitutes.

If you’re struggling with sleep, magnesium can be a game-changer. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, and dark chocolate are delicious and calming for your nervous system.

Complex carbs like quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide sustained energy and help stabilise blood sugar levels, which can fluctuate during perimenopause and lead to those dreaded mid-afternoon crashes.

Say no to...