Over 25 hospitals in 4 countries: Expat cured after suffering from ‘mystery illness’ for 6 years

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Grappling with severe arm pain for nearly six years, Mohammad Aftab, an Indian expat in the UAE, had a condition that remained undiagnosed despite numerous medical tests.

Across UAE, India, US, and UK, he visited over 25 hospitals and clinics, and underwent nearly 25 CT scans and 14 MRI scans. The visits included consultations with specialists in different departments – orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, and vascular surgery.

“This unexpected health issue turned my life upside down,” said Aftab. “I went through countless doctor visits, tests, and even had surgery to fix a suspected problem, but my pain only got worse. The strong medications left me feeling dizzy; to counter that I tried alternative treatments like homeopathy, Ayurveda, cupping, and acupuncture, but nothing seemed to help. It was a constant struggle with each attempt at relief falling short.”

In June 2024, Aftab’s daunting journey finally came to an end at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors diagnosed a rare 6mm glomus tumour in his right arm. This small, benign tumor, which had escaped detection for years, was identified as the source of his extreme pain.

“Glomus tumours are rare and can be challenging for specialists who are not familiar with them,” said Dr Faisal Ameer, a consultant at the Centre of Plastic Surgery, Thumbay University Hospital.

“Due to their small size, they can remain undetected for years. In Aftab's case, the tumor had been growing slowly over the past six years, causing him pain and a great deal of stress and frustration from his inability to resolve the issue,” added Dr Ameer.

According to doctors, people suffering from glomus tumours often experience severe discomfort in the fingers or hands. These growths typically develop in the deep tissues and originate from glomus bodies, specialised structures involved in regulating blood flow and temperature.

They can cause significant issues, particularly when exposed to cold temperatures or pressure on the affected area. Their small size and deep location make them difficult to detect, often leading to years of undiagnosed symptoms before proper treatment is found. Surgical removal is usually required to address the condition; however, due to their minute size, the process can be extremely challenging.

For Aftab and his family, discovering the root cause of his ongoing health issues brought immense relief. “A neurosurgeon recommended that I consult Dr Ameer, suspecting either a neuroma or a glomus tumor. I was rather surprised when I heard that I should consult a plastic surgeon. As far as I knew, plastic surgeons do procedures for beautification."

"After a thorough evaluation and consultation with Dr Arundeep Arora, a specialist radiologist at Thumbay University Hospital, they decided to perform another MRI scan. This scan ultimately revealed a 6mm glomus tumour in my arm. Finally, I had an answer to what had been affecting my health for so long. It took six years to get a diagnosis,” said Aftab.

