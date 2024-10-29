'Not the end': How these UAE-based breast cancer survivors fought illness, myths

It was physically and mentally draining – with mixed feelings of shock, disbelief, anger, confusion, sadness, and devastation – for these three UAE residents who survived breast cancer. Their bodies were in ‘battle mode’ every day, but they bravely faced it and emerged stronger than ever.

One is now volunteering at Majlis Al Amal – sewing mastectomy and seatbelt pillows, as well as turbans for the newly diagnosed. The other is helping in dispelling misconceptions surrounding breast cancer, and another is advocating financial support for women facing this disease.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, they shared their inspiring stories and demonstrated how hope and resilience can prevail even in the toughest times.

Rosita M. Salonga, a 53-year-old Filipina, first felt pain in her breast in March 2020. She was tested positive for Covid-19 in December that year. She consulted several doctors about the pain and was in and out of the hospital.

She shared: “I was misdiagnosed for almost two years and underwent multiple procedures, only to eventually find out that the true cause of my pain was breast cancer on November 14, 2021 – a date forever etched in my mind.”

“My emotions were out of control, and I was overwhelmed with fear and sadness. I remember sitting in my bedroom, crying until I could cry no more. My family urged me to resign from my job to prioritise my health and focus on my treatments. I felt lost, not knowing where to start, but help came almost immediately,” she added.

Salonga said Aawen-Al Jalila Foundation supported her. “After submitting all the required documents, they called and my anxiety, stress, and depression were lifted because they told me they would cover all my chemotherapy treatments,” she added, noting: “To this day, they continue to support me financially with my follow-up oncology visits and lab test expenses.”

“Cliché as it may sound, but Al Jalila Foundation and Majlis Al Amal are like the light at the end of the seemingly never ending tunnel. I thank them so much for all the support they have provided me,” Salonga continued.

She expressed her gratitude by doing volunteer work – to uplift the spirit of women who are currently waging their own battle against breast cancer.

“Now, I am volunteering at Majlis Al Amal, sewing mastectomy and seatbelt pillows, as well as turbans for the newly diagnosed. I am fortunate to be able to make personalised gifts for my co-warriors during our meet ups —a gesture they will never forget. It gives me absolute joy whenever I see the smiles on their faces whenever I hand them the gifts that I made with my own two hands,” Salonga said.

‘Like getting hit by a truck’

Lauren O’Connell, a 41-year-old beauty editor at a lifestyle magazine and beauty entrepreneur from US, likewise faced a similar life-altering diagnosis when she discovered a lump in her breast in December 2023.

“It was like getting hit by a truck. I felt a mix of shock, disbelief, anger, confusion, sadness, and devastation,” she told Khaleej Times.

The most challenging part of her journey was the chemotherapy regimen. Losing her hair was tough, but witnessing her children struggle with her illness was even harder. O’Connell said: “Both of my kids had a hard time processing it. I coped by focusing on small victories and leaning on my family and friends. They were my biggest cheerleaders, reminding me to take things one day at a time.”

O’Connell underwent 25 rounds of radiation. “I left no stone unturned,” she said, adding: "Support, however, came from unexpected places, including a WhatsApp group called Pink Ladies. Having a community of supporters was just comforting.”

O’Connell has been sharing the “real, raw, and even the ‘ugly’ side of breast cancer” on her social media and through public speaking.

“I share the ups, downs, and in-betweens of coping with the disease. Breast cancer isn’t one-size-fits-all; there are so many variations of the disease, each with its own roller coaster of treatments and side effects. My goal is simple: to help others see breast cancer for what it truly is — complex, varied, and something no one should go through feeling alone. If my journey can shed light, spark compassion, or make someone feel understood, then sharing the messy parts is worth it,” she highlighted.

To women facing a breast cancer diagnosis, O’Connell also offered these powerful words of encouragement: “Breast cancer isn’t the end, it’s a beautiful new beginning. You’re stronger than you think, and you’re not alone. Lean on your support system and trust that you will get through this.”

Maintaining a positive outlook