'Nose job at 17': Some UAE teens go for cosmetic surgery due to social media pressure

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM

Eighteen-year-old Noor Bassam got a nose job when she was 17. She had rhinoplasty because she “hated” her nose. Despite trying contouring techniques to mask what she saw as a flaw, Noor felt she couldn’t achieve the look she wanted.

Determined to boost her confidence before starting university, she convinced her parents to approve the procedure, even though her doctors did not recommend it. Parental consent is mandatory for minors seeking such treatments.

Initially dissatisfied with the results, Noor has grown to appreciate her new appearance and feels more confident. She is part of a growing trend of young people in the UAE who are opting for cosmetic procedures.

Her cousin, Zain Osama, also underwent rhinoplasty at 17, but her experience was different. Now 20, Zain regrets not waiting longer. “It’s been three years, and my nose doesn’t look as we (doctor and I) discussed. I definitely wish I had waited,” she said.

Despite the surgery, she feels more insecure about her nose than before. “Physically, not much has changed, but emotionally, a lot has. I thought I’d become more confident, but now I’m even more self-conscious. My crooked nose is all I see when I look at myself,” she shared.

Both Noor and Zain say social media played a big role in their decisions.

Seeing “perfect models with symmetrical faces” pushed them to seek cosmetic changes at a young age.

What doctors say

Dubai-based clinical psychologist Sneha John told Khaleej Times: “Exposure to social media influences young people’s beauty standards. Constant exposure to filters and celebrity content on platforms like Instagram increases acceptance and desire for cosmetic procedures.”

“Studies show that frequent use of filters correlates with higher acceptance and intention to pursue cosmetic treatments,” she added.

Is it advisable for teenagers under 18 to undergo invasive procedures like rhinoplasty or Botox?

Dr Mayur Bhobe, specialist dermatologist at CosmeSurge Hospital in Dubai, advises against cosmetic procedures for those under 18 due to their "lack of psychological maturity".

He notes that teens seeking such treatments usually make up around 5 per cent of his patients, often driven by self-esteem issues or congenital concerns.

Dr Bhobe cautions about the procedures' potential impact on facial development, saying: “Injectables like Botox and fillers can affect facial muscle movement and development. Botox, which temporarily paralyses muscles, might alter natural expressions if used excessively in younger patients. Fillers may change facial contours and influence how the face matures. The long-term effects are not fully understood, with risks including allergic reactions, infections, or adverse tissue responses.”

Acceptable only for medical reasons

Dr Jaffer Khan, founder and CEO of Aeon Clinic and Aesthetics International, Dubai, said Botox is acceptable for medical reasons, like excessive sweating, but fillers are inappropriate for anyone under 18.

“Generally, I would not perform filler treatments for anyone under 18. Even as a parent, I would not give consent for such procedures," he said.

“Aesthetic results are typically evaluated by both the surgeon and the patient. If the patient isn't fully involved, hasn't been properly prepared, or doesn't fully understand the doctor's recommendations due to a lack of maturity, they may end up unhappy with the results. This is a key issue when performing procedures on younger patients,” he added.

Dr Khan, who has been in the practice for 25 years now, said rhinoplasty requests from young patients are relatively common. While cosmetic procedures are often sought for aesthetic reasons, they can also be necessary for addressing medical concerns.

“Procedures can be beneficial for severe deformities or conditions causing emotional distress. For instance, treating gynaecomastia in teenage boys or correcting prominent ears can significantly improve self-esteem,” said Dr Manoj Kumar, plastic surgeon at International Modern Hospital, Dubai.

He emphasised that any cosmetic procedure should be approached thoughtfully, with input from mental health professionals and parental consent.