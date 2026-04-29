No injection: UAE approves first nasal spray for severe allergic reaction

UAE's Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has officially granted approval for EURneffy, a new epinephrine-based treatment available in 1 mg and 2 mg strengths, making the UAE the first country in the region to authorise this innovative therapy.

EURneffy is the first nasal adrenaline spray indicated for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions in adults and children aged four years and above, with dosing determined based on body weight.

Developed by ALK Abelló, the product introduces a significant advancement to the UAE’s healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape by enabling the administration of epinephrine via the nasal route as an alternative to injections.

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This approach supports faster responses in acute allergic emergencies, where timely administration of epinephrine is critical to saving lives. It also addresses practical challenges associated with injectable treatments, including hesitation due to needle-related anxiety and difficulties in administration during critical moments.

EURneffy is designed for ease of use and rapid administration, enabling immediate intervention even by non-medically trained individuals. Its simplicity reduces hesitation and accelerates response at the onset of symptoms, thereby improving survival outcomes and overall patient safety.

The Emirates Drug Establishment was first introduced to this innovation during a recent visit to Denmark and worked closely with the manufacturer to accelerate its availability to patients in the UAE, supporting patient safety and improving quality of life by enabling rapid access to life-saving treatment in critical moments.

EURneffy’s approval is part of EDE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare system readiness and expand access to innovative treatment options, in line with global best practices and evolving patient needs in emergency care.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said: “The decision to grant approval for this treatment was driven by the UAE’s strategic direction to accelerate the adoption of innovative therapies with a direct impact on patients’ lives. Providing advanced and easy-to-use treatment options in critical situations is a priority, given their decisive role in improving response rates and reducing risks associated with delayed intervention.”

“The UAE’s approval of the region’s first nasal adrenaline spray demonstrates the agility and efficiency of the country’s regulatory framework and its ability to attract and approve innovative therapeutic solutions. This enhances the quality of healthcare and strengthens readiness in managing critical cases” she added.

For his part, Ghassan Al Qatib, Regional General Manager at ALK Abelló, said: Having EURneffy approved for use in the UAE is undoubtedly an important step towards improving access for patients and healthcare providers to effective and easy-to-use treatment options in emergency situations.”