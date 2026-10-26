NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah introduces advanced Parkinson’s treatment

New continuous medication therapy aims to provide more consistent symptom control for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease

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NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has introduced VYALEV®, an advanced treatment option for people living with Parkinson’s disease, marking an important step in expanding specialised neurological care in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

The treatment was recently provided to a 58-year-old patient under the care of Dr Ahmed Ebied, consultant neurologist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, helping address symptoms that had become difficult to manage despite multiple medications.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain and nervous system and gradually becomes more challenging to manage over time. While many patients benefit from tablets and other medications, some experience periods when their medication stops working effectively between doses. This can lead to symptoms such as difficulty moving, muscle stiffness, walking problems and reduced independence in daily activities.

The patient treated at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah had been living with Parkinson’s disease for many years and had already tried a range of medications. However, he continued to experience significant fluctuations in his symptoms, affecting his mobility and quality of life. In the days before his admission, he struggled with walking, fatigue and pain linked to muscle stiffness.

To help provide more consistent symptom control, Dr Ebied recommended VYALEV®, which delivers Parkinson’s medication continuously through a small portable pump worn on the body. Unlike tablets taken at different times throughout the day, the system provides a steady supply of medication over 24 hours.

The patient spent three days in hospital while the treatment was carefully adjusted to meet his needs. During this time, the care team monitored his progress and provided training and support to both the patient and his family so they could confidently manage the treatment at home.

Following treatment, the patient experienced better control of his symptoms, improved movement and less discomfort from stiffness. The therapy also reduced the need to take medication multiple times throughout the day.

Commenting on the milestone, Charlotte Riondet, senior vice president – operations at NMC Healthcare, said: "At NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, we are committed to making advanced healthcare more accessible to patients closer to home. The introduction of VYALEV® strengthens the specialist services available for people living with neurological conditions and reflects our ongoing investment in expert care, innovative treatments and support for patients and their families."

Dr Raashid Shahbazi, regional medical director – Northern Emirates at NMC Healthcare, added: "For people living with advanced Parkinson’s disease, everyday activities can become increasingly difficult when symptoms are no longer well controlled by standard treatments. Introducing this therapy expands the options available to patients in the region and ensures they can access specialised care from experienced multidisciplinary teams closer to where they live."

For Dr Ebied, the successful treatment represents another important advancement in supporting people with advanced Parkinson’s disease. "One of the biggest challenges for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease is the return of symptoms between medication doses. Continuous medication delivery can help provide more stable symptom control for carefully selected patients. Our goal was to help this patient move more comfortably, maintain greater independence and improve his overall quality of life. The hospital stay also gave us an opportunity to ensure both the patient and his family felt comfortable and confident using the system before returning home,” he said.

The introduction of VYALEV® at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah highlights the importance of specialised Parkinson’s care and personalised treatment plans. While the therapy is not suitable for everyone, it offers another treatment option for some patients whose symptoms are no longer adequately controlled with conventional treatments.