NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City awarded comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification from the American Heart Association

NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City has earned the prestigious Comprehensive Chest Pain Centre Certification from the American Heart Association (AHA), an internationally recognised mark of excellence in cardiac care. This certification reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to providing safe, timely and effective treatment for patients presenting with chest pain and other cardiac emergencies.

The rigorous accreditation process requires hospitals to demonstrate compliance with evidence-based standards, advanced clinical protocols and ongoing quality improvement in chest pain management. By earning this recognition, NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City joins a distinguished group of global healthcare institutions that deliver the highest standards of emergency cardiac care.

For patients, the certification ensures faster, life-saving intervention at the most critical moments. Chest pain can be the first sign of a heart attack, and every passing minute is vital in reducing damage to the heart muscle and improving survival rates. The hospital’s multidisciplinary cardiac care team is equipped to respond rapidly and effectively, ensuring that patients receive prompt diagnosis, expert treatment and seamless coordination of care. Families can trust that every stage of care, from emergency triage to specialised treatment, meets the highest international standards.

“This achievement reinforces our mission to provide world-class cardiac care for the community we serve,” said Dr Abdulla Al-Nakshabandi, medical director of NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City. “Recognising chest pain early can save lives and every minute matters when treating a heart attack. Timely, expert care such as that provided by NMC Royal Hospital - Khalifa City ensures every heart emergency receives the attention it deserves.”

Beyond clinical expertise, this milestone highlights NMC Healthcare’s broader commitment to patient safety, innovation and trust. The hospital has invested in advanced technology, highly trained cardiac specialists and evidence-based practices to ensure patients receive the very best care. It also underscores the hospital’s role as a healthcare leader in the UAE, contributing to national efforts to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide.

The Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification also aligns with NMC’s mission to uplift community health through education, prevention and awareness. By emphasising the importance of early recognition and treatment of chest pain, NMC Royal Hospital seeks to empower individuals and families with knowledge that could save lives.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae/en