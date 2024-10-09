NMC Royal Hospital DIP achieves ANCC pathway to excellence designation for its commitment to a positive practice environment for nurses

The milestone achievement places NMC Royal Hospital DIP among a select group of only 229 hospitals worldwide to earn this prestigious credential

Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 9:29 AM







NMC Royal Hospital DIP has been awarded the prestigious 'Pathway to Excellence' designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), making it the first and only hospital in Dubai with the designation, and the 229th hospital worldwide. The ANCC's global credential recognises organisations that create a supportive and empowering work environment for nurses.

As a pathway organisation, NMC has been recognised for its collaborative approach to clinical decision-making, where nurses are actively involved, and where patient safety and quality of care are central. The designation also acknowledges NMC's strong workplace culture that values and recognises the contributions of nurses, while providing ongoing mentoring, support, and opportunities for their professional growth.

Kate Hoffman, chief nursing officer for NMC, commented: "It is an honour to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation. We greatly value the contributions of our nurses and want to ensure they have the opportunity to shape our policies and practices."

She continued, "Receiving the Pathway to Excellence designation reflects our dedication to fostering a healthy workplace for our nursing staff. Our entire clinical team came together to create an environment where our nurses can thrive and, in turn, provide exceptional care to our patients. We are proud to lead by example and continue setting the standard for excellence in nursing practice."

David Hadley, CEO, NMC, said: "This prestigious designation demonstrates how our deep commitment to providing quality, personalised patient care is delivered, and also symbolises the great importance we place on creating environments that nurtures the professional growth and well-being of our nurses and employees. It is a proud moment for us, and we are dedicated to continuing our journey of excellence and enhancing the quality of care we provide."

NMC is a major employer of nurses in the UAE, with over 3,500 nurses employed across its 85 facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman. It is dedicated to providing clinical excellence through safe, compassionate, and personalised nursing, championing a culture of continuous learning, and pursuing excellence in services, processes, and patient outcomes.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC's website at www.nursingworld.org/pathway