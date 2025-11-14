NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

The checks will be held at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE

NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE, is offering free health checks on November 14, 2025 to celebrate World Diabetes Day. The checks will be held at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

The free health checks are available at the NMC kiosks without appointment and include tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurement, all of which are important for the early detection and prevention of diabetes.

Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare, stated: "Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. The detection of prediabetes and diabetes through screening such as this enables patients to receive early medical intervention and modify their lifestyle, measures which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye problems. On World Diabetes Day, and every day, NMC is committed to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to prevent some forms of the disease.”

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on November 14, 2025:

Abu Dhabi

Khalidiyah Mall: 11am – 4pm

Mazyad Mall: 3pm – 10pm

Forsan Central Mall: 1pm – 6pm

Yas Mall: 10am – 10pm

Al Ain

Al Ain Mall: 3pm – 10pm

Dubai

The Market Mall, DIP: 10am – 6pm

NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda: 9am – 5pm

Sharjah

Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm – 9pm

Al Ramez Mall: 5pm – 9pm

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 10am – 2pm

Ajman

NMC Medical Centre Ajman: 5pm – 10pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Hyper Ramez Al Dhait: 5pm – 9pm

Naeem City Centre: 5pm – 9pm

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae/en