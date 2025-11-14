  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

The checks will be held at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 10:58 AM

  • Partner Content

NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE, is offering free health checks on November 14, 2025 to celebrate World Diabetes Day.  The checks will be held at select malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

The free health checks are available at the NMC kiosks without appointment and include tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurement, all of which are important for the early detection and prevention of diabetes.

Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare, stated: "Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. The detection of prediabetes and diabetes through screening such as this enables patients to receive early medical intervention and modify their lifestyle, measures which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye problems. On World Diabetes Day, and every day, NMC is committed to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to prevent some forms of the disease.”   

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on November 14, 2025:

Abu Dhabi

  • Khalidiyah Mall: 11am – 4pm

  • Mazyad Mall: 3pm – 10pm

  • Forsan Central Mall: 1pm – 6pm

  • Yas Mall: 10am – 10pm

Al Ain

  • Al Ain Mall: 3pm – 10pm

Dubai

  • The Market Mall, DIP: 10am – 6pm

  • NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda: 9am – 5pm

Sharjah

  • Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm – 9pm

  • Al Ramez Mall: 5pm – 9pm

  • NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 10am – 2pm

Ajman

  • NMC Medical Centre Ajman: 5pm – 10pm

Ras Al Khaimah

  • Hyper Ramez Al Dhait: 5pm – 9pm

  • Naeem City Centre: 5pm – 9pm

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae/en