NMC Healthcare offers 50% discount on prostate screening and ultrasound in November

Initiative to encourage men to take preventive action when it comes to prostate health

To mark Men’s Health Awareness Month in November, or ‘Movember’, NMC Healthcare is offering a 50% discount on Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and ultrasound services for men aged 40 and above, throughout the month. The purpose of this initiative is to raise the awareness of prostate cancer amongst men within this age group, and the benefits of screening for early detection.

The offer includes:

50% discount on PSA screening and ultrasound to identify potential prostate issues

Complimentary consultation with an NMC physician: to review the results, discuss next steps and address concerns

To take advantage of this offer, appointments can be booked online at www.nmc.ae or by calling any of the following NMC hospitals and clinics:

Abu Dhabi

NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi – 800 662

NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi – 800 7676

NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City - 800 1122

NMC Royal Hospital, Mohamed Bin Zayed City – 02 554 5555

Al Ain

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain - 800 7030

Dubai

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda – 800 6624

NMC Royal Hospital, DIP – 800 313

Sharjah

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah - 06 561 9999

NMC Medical Centre, Maysloon - 06 501 4777

NMC Royal Medical Centre, Samnan - 06 506 1666

NMC Medical Centre, Shahba - 800 52

NMC Medical Centre, Sharqan - 800 52

NMC Medical Centre, Al Nahda - 800 52

NMC Medical Centre Buhairah - 800 52

NMC Medical Centre, Rolla- 800 52

NMC Medical Centre, Al Majaz- 06 556 6689

Ajman

NMC Medical Centre Ajman - 06 7147666

Ras Al Khaimah

NMC Royal Medical Centre, RAK - 07 233 2832

“NMC is proud to play a small part in this global effort to raise awareness about men’s health issues, and prostate cancer in particular,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare. “A simple screening process can detect prostate cancer in its early stages, when treatment is most effective and outcomes much improved. With this discounted programme, there is no excuse for men not to participate and prioritise their health.”

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit https://nmc.ae/en.