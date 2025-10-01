NMC Healthcare marks breast cancer awareness month with special discounts, free consultations

This campaign is designed to encourage women to prioritise their breast health and make screenings part of their regular wellness routine

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Breast cancer continues to be one of the most pressing health concerns for women worldwide, with studies showing that one in eight women may face the risk of developing the disease during their lifetime. While these numbers are concerning, there is hope - early detection through regular screening remains one of the most effective ways to fight breast cancer.

As part of its commitment to advancing community health and raising awareness, NMC Healthcare is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a special initiative offering women across the UAE:

50 per cent discount on all mammogram screenings

Free consultations with specialist doctors throughout the month

This campaign is designed to encourage women to prioritise their breast health and make screenings part of their regular wellness routine. The complimentary consultations provide an opportunity for women to speak directly with experienced specialists, discuss personal concerns, and gain valuable insights into preventive measures and lifestyle choices that can reduce risks.

“Raising awareness about breast health is a responsibility we take very seriously at NMC. By making screenings more accessible and offering free consultations, we hope to empower women to take proactive steps towards protecting their health,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, group chief clinical officer, NMC Healthcare.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a trusted team of healthcare professionals across the UAE, NMC Healthcare is committed to ensuring every woman has the support, knowledge, and access to care she needs.

This October, NMC encourages all women to take the step towards prevention, because health and peace of mind matter the most.

To take advantage of this offer, appointments can be booked on www.nmc.ae or by calling the nearest NMC hospital.

Abu Dhabi

NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi - call 800662

NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi - call 8007676

NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City - call 8001122

Al Ain

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain - call 8007030

Dubai

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda - call 8006624

NMC Royal Hospital, DIP - call 800313

Sharjah

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah - call +971 6 561 9999

NMC Medical Centre, Sharqan - call 80052

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit: nmc.ae.