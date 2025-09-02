NMC Healthcare makes primary care more accessible across the UAE

This initiative brings together routine check-ups, preventive screenings, chronic disease management, and specialised care into a single and coordinated network

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



NMC Healthcare is making it easier for communities across the UAE to access essential healthcare with the expansion of its nationwide primary care services, now available at 12 hospitals and standalone clinics in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, including two new community-based clinics at Al Riyadh and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative brings together routine check-ups, preventive screenings, chronic disease management, and specialised care into a single, coordinated network, making healthcare more seamless, proactive, and personalised for individuals and families. This expansion aligns with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s plan to transform healthcare delivery through a stronger emphasis on accessible, inclusive, and preventive primary care and is part of NMC’s strategy to enhance and expand their services nationwide.

Primary Care physicians are the first point of contact for non-emergency health concerns. They provide a wide range of services and, when needed, can provide seamless referrals to specialists for advanced treatments and complex care. From children receiving their first vaccinations to adolescents undergoing developmental and behavioural assessments, and from adults accessing tailored women’s and men’s health programmes to seniors benefiting from memory checks and fall risk evaluations, NMC Primary Care supports every stage of life, can help to prevent unnecessary hospital visits, encourages early intervention, and keeps care continuous and coordinated.

Preventive services include annual health assessments, screenings for diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and osteoporosis, vaccination programmes, nutrition counselling, and travel medicine consultations. Acute care covers common illnesses, minor injuries, infections, and allergies, while chronic disease management supports conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and high cholesterol. Mental health counselling, reproductive health, menopause support, paediatric and adolescent care, and comprehensive senior evaluations ensure a truly holistic approach to wellbeing.

NMC has recently achieved accreditation as a unified health provider for seven of its facilities, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility for people of determination. The number of IFHAS-accredited centres has grown from three to seven, with IFHAS screening volumes tripling since 2023.

“Primary Care physicians are the first point of contact for patients seeking non-emergency care and provide continuous oversight of your medical and health journey. They develop personalised care plans, coordinate seamlessly with specialists when advanced treatments are needed, and ensure every step of care connects smoothly,” said Dr Shammah Almemari, regional medical director of primary care of NMC Healthcare. “Our Primary care programme is about making healthcare approachable, proactive, and centred on the needs of individuals and families. Expanding these services across our network allows people to take control of their health in a way that is highly accessible and personalised.”

With NMC Primary Care, accessing the right care at the right time is simpler, more connected, and designed around real-life needs.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit: https://nmc.ae/en/speciality/primary-care.