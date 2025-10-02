NMC Healthcare celebrates 50 years with nationwide initiative

Golden Jubilee campaign offers 50 per cent savings on all health packages across the UAE

For five decades, NMC Healthcare has been a trusted name in the UAE, caring for millions of patients, welcoming families across generations, and building a legacy rooted in compassion, innovation, and excellence. What began as a single clinic has grown into one of the region’s leading private healthcare providers, with hospitals, medical centres, and specialised facilities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Ain, and Ras Al-Khaimah.

This October, as NMC celebrates its 50th anniversary, the healthcare provider is marking this golden milestone by giving back to the communities it serves. In recognition of half a century of trust, NMC is offering an exclusive 50 per cent discount on all health packages at every NMC facility throughout the UAE for the entire month.

From comprehensive executive check-ups to specialised wellness screenings, the health packages are designed to promote prevention, support early detection, and empower individuals to take proactive steps towards long-term wellbeing. By making these packages more accessible, NMC reaffirms its commitment to its founding vision which is to provide world-class healthcare with compassion at its heart.

Over the past 50 years, NMC Healthcare has witnessed the transformation of the UAE and played a major role in supporting its growth. From pioneering healthcare services to introducing state-of-the-art technology, from building centres of excellence to nurturing homegrown talent, NMC has continually evolved to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic population. Today, NMC’s facilities are home to internationally qualified doctors, experienced specialists, and dedicated caregivers who serve communities with expertise and empathy.

“Fifty years is not just a celebration of time, but a celebration of trust. At NMC, we are honoured to have cared for millions of patients over the years and to have become a part of so many families’ health journeys. This special anniversary offer is our way of saying thank you to the communities who have supported us and trusted us with their care,” said David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare.

The 50 per cent anniversary offer will be available across all NMC hospitals and medical centres in the UAE where residents can choose from a wide range of packages tailored to different health needs, from basic screenings and routine check-ups to specialised heart, diabetes, and women’s health assessments.

By encouraging preventive healthcare, NMC aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings in maintaining healthier, happier lives. The initiative also reflects NMC’s long-standing belief that prevention and early detection are the cornerstones of good health.

As the UAE continues to grow and evolve, NMC remains committed to expanding access to quality care, investing in innovation, and nurturing healthier communities. The 50th anniversary is not just a look back at five decades of service, it is also a promise for the future - a continued journey rooted in care, compassion, and trust.

For more details on the available packages and to book your appointment, visit nmc.ae/en/health-packages.