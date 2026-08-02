New weight loss pill approved in Saudi Arabia; health regulator issues guidelines

Saudi Arabia's national health regulator has approved the registration of Foundayo (orforglipron) on Sunday, August 2, 2026, to help reduce excess body weight, as oral medications to fight obesity gain more popularity in the Gulf region.

In a statement, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) stated that the decision improves the quality of healthcare in the Kingdom in alignment with the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Programme, one of the key initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the latest data shared by the Saudi Ministry of Health, the obesity rate among adults in the Kingdom (18 years old and above) stands at 20.2%, and the overweight at 38.2%. The prevalence of obesity was higher among women at 21.4% compared to men at 19.2%.

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In the UAE, Foundayo has gained approval by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) in April. However, doctors have said that the oral obesity pill is not for everyone and will be prescribed under strict medical supervision. As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, patients need a proper medical evaluation before starting the medication. This includes:

Weight and BMI assessment

Blood sugar levels

Lipid profile

Liver, kidney and thyroid function tests

Detailed personal and family medical history

Doctors said additional tests may be required depending on individual conditions.

How does Foundayo work?

Foundayo pills work by activating natural receptors in the body called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that help regulate appetite and blood sugar levels.

As a result, they reduce appetite and food intake, supporting weight loss among adults when used alongside a healthy diet and regular physical activity, the SFDA clarified. The recommended oral dose is one pill per day.

The medication maintains long-term weight loss and maintenance in adults with obesity, or adults who are overweight and have at least one weight-related health condition.

Most common side effects

The SFDA noted that the most common side effects of Foundayo included gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain, in addition to abdominal distension, hair loss, and fatigue. Most of these disorders were mild to moderate in severity, occurring mostly during the dose escalation period and decreasing over time.

The Saudi authority emphasised that the pills should not be used by people who have, or whose family members have had, certain types of thyroid cancer or inherited conditions linked to these cancers. The medication, it said, should only be used under a doctor's supervision, with regular check-ups throughout the treatment period.