New stem cell lab opens in UAE

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:27 PM

Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory, the first GMP hybrid stem cell banking and molecular laboratory in the UAE, has officially launched its cutting-edge services in stem cell banking, regenerative medicine, and molecular and genomics testing. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for healthcare innovation in the region, with Hortman at the forefront of advanced molecular and genomics testing, stem cell banking, and regenerative medicine.

Hortman aims to transform healthcare in the UAE by offering a unique combination of stem cell banking, regenerative medicine, and molecular and genomics testing, powered by state-of-the-art technologies.

Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, Director of Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory and Chairperson of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress (DSCC), outlined the lab’s mission to drive sustainable healthcare through these innovative services. “Together, we make the world better,” Dr. Al Hashimi remarked, emphasizing the lab’s commitment to delivering pioneering medical solutions and improving patient outcomes.

Throughout the event, presentations highlighted the lab’s comprehensive services, including stem cell banking and molecular and genomics testing. The discussions showcased Hortman’s partnerships with international research bodies to advance stem cell therapies, reinforcing its dedication to personalized healthcare. A key highlight was the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with prominent partners, including the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), represented by Dr. Ali Ridha, Director General; Dubai Camel Hospital (DCH), represented by Mohammad Al Beloushi, Director; Germany’s Marga-and-Walter-Boll-Laboratory for Cardiac Tissue Engineering (MWBL), represented by Prof. Dr. Kurt Pfannkuche, Principal Investigator; Eppendorf, represented by Akshay Kadalilae, Managing Director, Eppendorf Middle East and Africa; and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, represented by Dr. Sudhindra Shamanna, Academic President. Representing Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory was Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi. These partnerships will accelerate the development of advanced stem cell products, further establishing Hortman as a leader in medical innovation. Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, an accomplished project manager and stem cell consultant, leads the Hortman Laboratory. With a PhD in Project Management: Cord Blood Donor Recruitment, a master’s degree in molecular genetics, and a history of establishing groundbreaking healthcare initiatives in the UAE, Dr. Al Hashimi is well-positioned to spearhead this transformative endeavour. Her leadership has also led to the establishment of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress (DSCC), which will continue to raise awareness and promote advancements in the field of regenerative medicine.

The launch of Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory marks a new chapter for healthcare in Dubai, with a focus on sustainable innovation and global collaborations. The lab hopes to play a key role in the UAE’s Dubai 2030-2050 vision, contributing to the country’s growth as a hub for world-class healthcare and scientific research.