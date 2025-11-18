For the first time, a nasal spray flu vaccine option will be available in a number of public and private healthcare centres and hospitals in the UAE, Emarat Al youm reported citing the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention

As part of the approved vaccination options for the current flu season, the Ministry said the needle-free option aim at expanding safe and effective immunization options for the community, and increasing vaccination coverage rates.

The vaccine covers the same strains approved annually as the injectable vaccine, but it relies on a live attenuated virus (weekend virus) and is administered without needles, making it a suitable option for children and for those who fear injections, for healthy individuals aged 2 to 49.

It first received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003 for ages 5 to 49, before the approval was extended in 2007 to include children aged 2 to 5, said Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

She clarified that the vaccine is designated for healthy individuals aged 2 to 49, in line with approved clinical guidelines, and that consulting a physician is essential to determine the most appropriate option for each person.

The Ministry identified six groups for whom this vaccine is not recommended:

Children under 2

Adults aged 50 and above

Pregnant women

Individuals with immune disorders

Some people with certain chronic diseases

Those in close contact with individuals suffering from severe immunodeficiency

She also explained that in such cases, the injectable vaccine or other options determined by the physician are preferred, emphasising that the type of vaccine is always chosen to ensure the highest levels of safety and effectiveness in accordance with national and international guidelines and regulations.

The Ministry confirmed that the vaccine is registered in the UAE and subject to pharmaceutical oversight by the relevant authorities, and is approved by several global bodies including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

All side effects and vaccine effectiveness are monitored in the UAE through the pharmacovigilance programme, as part of an integrated system that follows the safety and quality of medicines and vaccines in the country.