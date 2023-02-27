Mediclinic Parkview Hospital announces start of ESD services
A unique technique to endoscopically remove large gastrointestinal polyps, precancerous lesions and cancers at an early stage
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai is leading the way in endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), which is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure for esophageal, gastric and colorectal cancers.
Dr Mazin Rasool Aljabiri, consultant physician and gastroenterologist and head of departments, says: "ESD is the primary modality for treating esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), confined to the superficial esophageal mucosa. It is also considered for selected patients with Barrett's esophagus, early gastric cancers. ESD is also perfect for treating colonic lesions larger than 2cm that are suspected invasive cancers with limited (shallow) invasion depth, all rectal lesions larger than 2cm that are non-granular, and those larger than 3cm that are granular or mixed."
"Today was a memorable day at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, as we performed our first ESD CRC case with the lead and supervision of Prof Pradeep Bhandari, British Society of gastroenterology Endoscopy VP," he adds.
David Jelley, hospital director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, concludes: "This new minimally invasive procedure will have a profound impact on our patients' well-being, who may otherwise require surgical intervention including esophageal, colon or stomach resection, which carry additional complication risks and lifestyle implications."