Mediclinic Middle East recognised with five awards for healthcare excellence, global artificial intelligence and global sustainability

The recognition reflects Mediclinic Middle East's ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centred care across its network

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Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE's leading private healthcare providers, has been recognised with five awards through the Dubai Quality Group awards programme. These include Global Medical Excellence Awards for Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic City Hospital, as well as the Global Artificial Intelligence Award and the Global Sustainability Award.

The recognition reflects Mediclinic Middle East's ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centred care across its network. By placing patients at the centre of everything it does, Mediclinic continues to invest in clinical excellence, innovation and sustainability to support better patient outcomes, enhance patient experiences and meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

For patients and communities, this translates into safe, high-quality care, improved clinical outcomes and healthcare services that continue to evolve to meet changing needs. The recognition also reflects the dedication of multidisciplinary teams across the organisation, whose expertise, compassion and commitment help improve patient experiences and outcomes every day.

The awards recognise achievements across healthcare quality, patient safety, artificial intelligence and sustainability. The Global Medical Exellence Awards recognise excellence in healthcare quality and clinical performance. The Global Artificial Intelligence Award recognises impactful AI adoption and AI-enabled transformation, while the Global Sustainability Award recognises organisations that demonstrate measurable impact across environmental, social and governance practices.

Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said: "These awards reflect the dedication, expertise and teamwork of our colleagues across Mediclinic Middle East and their commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care for our patients. Mediclinic Middle East remain focused on robust business models that support ethical clinical practice, improving patient care outcomes, embracing innovation and consistently delivering high-quality healthcare services. We are proud to see these efforts recognised across multiple areas of our organisation."

Mediclinic Middle East supports academic institutions and strategic partners to advance healthcare quality, innovation and sustainability. Through continued investment in its people, services and capabilities, Mediclinic remains committed to supporting the evolving healthcare.