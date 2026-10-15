Mediclinic Middle East joins Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 as strategic partner

The three-day programme will bring together healthcare leaders, clinicians and innovators to explore the future of healthcare

Partner Content Share:











Mediclinic Middle East will participate as a strategic partner in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, taking place from October 20–22 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event will bring together healthcare leaders, clinicians, innovators and partners to explore the future of healthcare.

In alignment with the Summit’s theme, “To Sense Is To Predict”, Mediclinic Middle East’s three-day programme will explore how advances in research, data, technology and innovation can support earlier prediction and proactive intervention, while enabling more connected, proactive and personalised models of care.

The programme will feature panel discussions, expert talks and live demonstrations exploring clinical research, healthcare innovation, prevention and healthy ageing, AI and digital health, precision medicine and genomics, and connected models of care. Mediclinic Middle East will also mark a number of strategic collaborations with partners during the Summit.

Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Healthcare is changing rapidly, driven by advances in research, technology and our growing ability to understand and anticipate people’s health needs. But the future of healthcare must remain centred on people. At Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, we want to explore how innovation can help us deliver care that is more connected, proactive and personalised, while strengthening the clinical expertise, relationships and trust at the heart of healthcare.”

Throughout the Summit, Mediclinic Middle East will host its programme at Booth 2D30, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.