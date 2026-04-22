Mediclinic City Hospital reinforces leadership in robotic-assisted surgery

With the highest number of robotic surgeries performed by a single facility in 2025, Mediclinic City Hospital brings extensive experience to every patient

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Mediclinic City Hospital continues to strengthen its position as in robotic-assisted surgery, combining advanced surgical expertise, ongoing innovation and a strong focus on patient education. As part of its commitment to increasing awareness of surgical innovation, the hospital hosted a display of robotic surgical system, giving patients the opportunity to engage with the technology and better understand how robotic-assisted surgery supports modern, minimally invasive care.

With the highest number of robotic surgeries performed by a single facility in 2025, Mediclinic City Hospital brings extensive experience to every patient. Robotic-assisted procedures are available for complex cases across a wide range of specialties, including colorectal surgery, upper gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, gynaecological, hepatobiliary, hernia, orthopaedic, paediatric, pelvic floor reconstruction and urological surgery, with breast and thoracic robotic surgery planned for the future.

For patients, robotic-assisted surgery can offer important benefits, such as smaller incisions, less pain after surgery, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays and a quicker recovery. The technology also allows surgeons to operate with greater precision, which can support safer and more effective care.

“Robotic-assisted surgery allows us to treat complex conditions with precision while minimising the physical impact on patients. It can reduce pain, shorten hospital stays and support faster recovery.’ said Dr Roger Gerjy, Director of Robotic Surgery Programme at Mediclinic Middle East. “As one of the region’s leading centres for robotic-assisted surgery, we aim not just to adopt advanced techniques, but to set high standards for safety and patient experience.”

Dr Johan Snygg, Medical Director at Mediclinic City Hospital added: “Our priority is always the safety, comfort and wellbeing of our patients. By combining highly experienced surgical teams with advanced robotic technology, we are able to offer patients access to world-class care within their community. We are committed not only to clinical excellence, but also to clear communication and education, so patients feel informed, reassured and empowered when making decisions about their care.”

For further information about Mediclinic Middle East and its facilities, visit: www.mediclinic.ae