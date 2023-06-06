Mediclinic City Hospital houses one of the region's leading transplant centres
Mediclinic City Hospital's transplant centre, established in 2018, has grown to become one of the leading centres for transplantations in the region.
Led by Dr Waldo Concepcion, Dr Ramzi Abou Ayache and a team of specialists, the centre has been a pioneer in the field of transplant surgery and has transformed the UAE organ transplant landscape. To date, 37 solid organ transplants, the highest number in Dubai, have been carried out on adults with a 100 per cent graft and patient survival rate. Dr Concepcion said: "Our vision is for Mediclinic City Hospital to be a beacon of hope for transplant surgeries, not only in Dubai but internationally."
The transplant centre offers patients suffering from end-stage renal disease an alternative to dialysis, which in turn provides them with a better quality of life. Both deceased donor and live donor transplants are performed at the transplant centre, offering families the opportunity to explore the option of being a live kidney donor.
Mediclinic City Hospital is focused on patient-centred care. Fatima Rashid Schmit who underwent a kidney transplant at Mediclinic City Hospital in January, felt very assured throughout the process. "The team explained to me the clinical aspect of the surgery, the post-op and the recovery. The staff was friendly and compassionate and attentive to my needs."
The transplant centre's multidisciplinary team of experts includes a cardiologist, psychologist and gynaecologist who collaborate with the transplant team to give our patients the best quality care available. After the transplant procedure, it continues to support patients with an extensive follow-up and post-transplant care programme.
For more information
Website: https://www.mediclinic.ae/en/city-hospital/specialized-units/Transplant-Centre.html
Call 800-Kidney
Email Azmina, Renal Transplant Coordinator at Azmina.Nasir@mediclinic.ae