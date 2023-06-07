McDonald's UAE sets the agenda on food safety with an engaging guidebook
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE has been on top of the game when it comes to food safety. No wonder then, one of the world's most popular quick service restaurants has shared its top food safety practices on World Food Safety Day today.
In an effort to incorporate food safety in all aspects of its operations, McDonald's has released a guidebook, Food Standards Initiative, which details its meticulous planning and high standards for food preparation.
Established in 2018 by the United Nations, World Food Safety Day emphasises on the importance of food safety and standards. The annual global event encourages organisations, institutions and public to participate and understand what food safety actually entails. This year's theme - Food standards save lives - spotlights the crucial role food safety practices can play when it comes to public health.
The guidebook unveiled by McDonald's is a handy summary of such practices presented in an engaging and comprehensive manner. It goes beyond basic kitchen practices and deep dives into how the fare is produced, thus detailing the journey from production to consumption. It also highlights the responsibility every individual in the supply chain - be it suppliers, transportation partners or kitchen crew and even consumers - has in ensuring that the highest standards are met. It will be indeed useful to go through key subjects encapsulated in the guidebook that range from food handling, temperature control, traceability to safety checks and freshness.
Commenting on the initiative, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald's UAE, says, "Serving safe and delicious food to our customers is our topmost priority and is one of the key factors underpinning our strong relationship with the local community in the UAE. To achieve this, we work with the best partners and suppliers who ensure we deliver on this promise and reward our customers’ trust every step of the way, from farm to fork."
With a foundation as strong as the one McDonald's has had in the region, the guidebook is a welcome step towards enlightening the customer as well. The guidebook offers valuable insights and requirements for preparation, hygiene, and safety in four main food categories: beef, chicken, oil, and vegetables.
As an industry leader, McDonald's UAE encourages businesses and consumers to join them this World Food Safety Day to raise awareness on the importance of food safety. For more information on McDonald's UAE's food safety practices and inquiries, visit mcdonalds.com.