Making better health decisions for yourself and your family

Practical steps around early care, health insurance, mental wellbeing and prevention can help UAE residents make more confident health decisions for themselves and their families

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Making good health decisions is not always straightforward. Most people do not delay care because they are ignoring their health. More often, they are trying to work out what is serious enough to act on. Is it stress, or something more? Should you wait another week? Do you need a specialist, or is a GP the right place to start? Will insurance cover the consultation or treatment?

These everyday decisions matter. They shape how quickly people seek support, how confidently they use their benefits, and whether concerns are addressed early or allowed to become more difficult to manage.

In the UAE, where prevention, wellbeing and quality of life are increasingly central to national healthcare priorities, residents have access to a wide healthcare network. But access alone does not always make healthcare easier to navigate. People also need the confidence to understand symptoms, know where to start, ask the right questions and use the support available to them.

That is where health literacy matters. It is not about becoming a medical expert but making everyday health decisions with more clarity and confidence, for both you and your family.

“Health literacy is ultimately about confidence. When people understand their symptoms, know what questions to ask their provider, and understand how to optimise and use their healthcare plans, they are more likely to seek care earlier and use the support available to them,” said Dr Charu Thadani, head of clinical at Cigna Healthcare Middle East and Africa.

Here are five practical ways to make healthcare simpler and more manageable:

1. Don’t wait for symptoms to become disruptive

One of the most common reasons people delay healthcare is that symptoms do not initially feel urgent.

When life is busy, it is easy to normalise recurring headaches, poor sleep, digestive discomfort, low energy levels or persistent stress. Many people continue with their routine until the issue starts affecting work, family life or day-to-day functioning more noticeably.

A useful rule is to pay attention to persistence, not just pain. If something keeps returning, lasts for several weeks or starts changing your normal behavior, it may be worth getting checked even if it still feels manageable.

Early advice does not always lead to major treatment. Often, it simply provides clarity and reassurance. In some cases, it can also help identify risks before they become more serious or more difficult to manage.

2. Start with the right type of care

The UAE offers extensive access to clinics, hospitals, specialists and digital health services. But more choice can sometimes make healthcare harder to navigate.

For many non-emergency concerns, a GP or family doctor is often the most effective starting point. A GP can assess symptoms holistically, recommend treatment, coordinate referrals and determine whether specialist care is actually needed. This can help reduce unnecessary appointments, duplicated tests and higher medical costs.

Telehealth can also make the first step easier, particularly for busy professionals and parents looking for quick guidance before committing to an in-person appointment.

Virtual consultations can help residents understand whether symptoms require immediate attention, seek advice earlier and avoid unnecessary clinic or hospital visits. According to the Cigna Healthcare International Health Study 2025: UAE Edition, 61 per cent of UAE residents report positive views towards AI and digital healthcare solutions, particularly when they improve convenience, reduce waiting times and make healthcare easier to access.

3. Proactively understand your health insurance benefits

Health insurance is often viewed mainly as protection for emergencies or major medical treatment. But it can also help people make everyday healthcare decisions earlier and with more confidence.

Many residents only look closely at their policy when they urgently need treatment, a claim has been rejected, or a family member requires care quickly. By that stage, the process can feel more stressful and confusing than it needs to.

Many insurance plans include benefits that people may not fully use or even realise they have access to, such as preventive screenings, vaccinations, telehealth consultations, wellness support and mental health services.

A few simple checks before treatment can make a meaningful difference: whether a clinic is in-network, whether pre-approval is required, what documents may be needed for claims, and which services are available digitally.

For families, this visibility can be particularly valuable. Knowing where to go, what is covered and how to access care can make it easier to act promptly when health concerns arise.

4. Don’t underestimate the importance of mental wellbeing

Mental wellbeing is often one of the most delayed areas of healthcare.

Stress, poor sleep, burnout and emotional exhaustion are frequently dismissed as temporary or simply part of a demanding routine. But mental wellbeing is closely connected to physical health, energy levels, concentration, relationships and overall quality of life.

Seeking support earlier does not always mean formal treatment. In many cases, it can start with a conversation with a GP, counsellor or mental health professional before stress begins affecting daily functioning more seriously.

Many health insurance plans also now include mental health support and wellbeing resources that residents may not realise are available to them.

5. Treat preventative care as part of normal healthcare

One of the biggest misconceptions around healthcare is that medical support is only necessary once symptoms appear.

Preventive care exists because many health conditions develop gradually over time. Routine screenings, annual check-ups and early consultations can help identify issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes risk, nutritional deficiencies or stress-related health concerns earlier and more manageably.

This reflects the wider direction of healthcare in the UAE, where prevention, early intervention and healthier lifestyles are central to improving long-term population health and quality of life.

For UAE residents balancing work, family responsibilities and busy schedules, prevention can easily fall down the priority list. But small actions taken consistently over time can make health easier to manage in the long run.

Better health decisions are usually earlier decisions

Most healthcare decisions do not happen in emergencies. They happen earlier, in everyday moments: whether to follow up on symptoms, ask questions, book the check-up or seek advice before concerns escalate.

The more people understand their health, their options and their insurance benefits, the easier it becomes to act earlier and with more confidence.

For individuals and families, that can mean fewer delays, less uncertainty and better use of the care already available to them.

To learn more about understanding and navigating your health benefits, visit Cigna Healthcare’s health literacy hub: https://www.cigna-me.com/en/health-literacy-hub.