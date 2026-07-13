Could your lymphatic system be the missing link to better health? Fitness expert explains

When it comes to modern wellness, we have never had more information at our fingertips. We count our steps, track our sleep, chase personal bests in the gym and spend generously on treatments that promise recovery. Yet despite all this optimisation, many of us still wake up feeling exhausted and disconnected from the very bodies we're trying so hard to improve. Somehow, a true sense of wellness still remains frustratingly out of reach.

Maybe the missing piece isn't another trend or treatment, but a better understanding of the body itself. While calories burned and recovery times still have their place in the fitness conversation, perhaps it's also worth paying closer attention to one of the body's most overlooked systems: the lymphatic network, responsible for moving fluids through the body, clearing out the waste and supporting overall immunity.

For Italian movement educator Carlotta Gagna, that system has become the foundation of an entirely different approach to fitness. The founder of Traininpink combines Pilates with lymphatic stimulation to challenge decades of conventional fitness advice.

The illusion of 'healthy'

For Gagna, her understanding of what wellness truly entails began with her own body. Despite following everything the wellness industry prescribed, it simply wasn't responding the way she expected.

Like countless women trying to do everything "right", she found herself caught in a cycle of training harder, eating cleaner, yet feeling progressively worse. The disconnect forced her to question whether the problem was a lack of discipline or the blueprint itself.

"For years I did everything the wellness world calls 'healthy’ and I was more inflamed than ever. I lifted heavy five days a week, I did HIIT, I ate 'clean' protein bars and shakes, low-fat and protein-high everything. And my body kept getting worse,” Gagna recalls.

“Cellulite, heavy legs, bloating, joint pain, skin breaking out, anxiety in the mornings, you name it,” she adds. “What I could not see at the time was that many of those 'healthy' habits were the problem. Constant high-intensity work kept my cortisol high. My 'healthy' snacks were ultra-processed foods with a wellness label.”

The experience sent her down a different path. After qualifying as a personal trainer in 2018 and later earning a Pilates certification in 2023, she immersed herself in studying the lymphatic system, a network she describes as "a central player in regulating immunity, fluid balance and waste removal, but rarely features in mainstream fitness conversations".

"The result was Pilates Linfodrenante, my trademarked method that combines traditional Pilates principles with targeted lymphatic stimulation. Through Traininpink's digital wellness platform, it has now reached more than 200,000 women worldwide," says Gagna.

Unlearning the male blueprint

If there's one misconception Gagna believes the fitness industry still struggles to shake, it is the tendency to treat women's bodies as though they function identically to men's.

While strength-training and high-intensity exercise have undeniable benefits, she argues that many programmes overlook the hormonal fluctuations and physiological differences that shape how women recover, retain fluid and respond to stress.

"The biggest mistake is treating the female body as a smaller version of the male body,” says Gagna, “Most fitness programmes are built on principles developed for men, with ideas like high intensity, high impact, pushing harder. For women, this often backfires.”

The female body responds to stress very differently, says the fitness educator. “We respond differently across the menstrual cycle, differently during pregnancy and differently menopause. When you train without accounting for this, you can actually increase inflammation and water retention."

The second thing she says most fitness routines get wrong is ignoring the lymphatic system entirely. “Unlike blood, the lymph has no pump of its own. It moves only through muscle contraction, breathing and joint mobility. If your training does not activate these three levers deliberately, your lymphatic system is left behind, no matter how hard you work."

As a result, her sessions focus on deliberately stimulating what she calls the body's six major lymphatic stations, “Rather than focusing solely on calorie burn or muscle fatigue, these sessions help with diaphragmatic breathing and joint mobility, aiming to combine the toning effects of Pilates with the drainage benefits typically associated with manual lymphatic massage."

A daily reset

According to Gagna, Dubai's climate and lifestyle can also create a unique set of challenges for the body. The heat and humidity contribute to water retention and bloating, making lymphatic drainage all the more important. "Sedentary lifestyles in air-conditioned environments slow the lymphatic system and the pace of a city like Dubai adds another layer of stress and inflammation. The method addresses all of these directly."

When asked to share the one health habit every woman should adopt, Gagna shares a simple two-minute ritual that can be done before the day begins.

"Start every morning with two minutes of lymphatic tapping before you do anything else. Use your fingertips to gently stimulate the six main lymphatic stations in sequence: Below the ears, above the collarbones, under the armpits, along the groin, behind the knees and around the ankles," she adds. "It takes two minutes, costs nothing, requires no equipment and it switches your lymphatic system on for the day. Most women notice a difference in how they feel within the first week."