Line Investments launches breast cancer awareness campaign

Line Investments and Property, a subsidiary of Lulu Group International, officially inaugurated its annual breast cancer awareness campaign on October 11 at Silicon Central Mall. The event is a significant step in the fight against breast cancer, held in collaboration with the Burjeel Cancer Institute and Pink Caravan.

The event featured the highly anticipated Pink Ride, a pan-UAE drive initiative aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer and encouraging early detection. The Pink Ride, organized by Line Investments and Property, is a symbol of hope and unity in the fight against cancer, gathering participants from all walks of life to spread crucial information across the Emirates.

During the inaugural ceremony, key representatives from Line Investments and from partners of campaign Burjeel Cancer Institute, and Pink Caravan expressed their shared commitment to fighting cancer through awareness, education, and medical support. The campaign will continue throughout the month of October, marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with events, screenings, and informational sessions held at shopping malls across the UAE under Line Investments and Property.

Speaking at the launch, Navaneeth Sudhakaran - General Manager Line Investments Dubai & NE said, “We are honored to partner with Burjeel Cancer Institute and Pink Caravan in this noble cause. Our malls are central community hubs, and we believe it is important to use this platform to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. We hope to make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

The campaign will continue to roll out initiatives throughout October, offering free breast cancer screenings, informative talks by health professionals, and interactive workshops at shopping malls managed by Line Investments and Property. The Pink Ride is an initiative by Line Investments and Property connecting all seven emirates of the UAE, promoting breast cancer awareness. The Pink Ride begins at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai and connects to various participating malls across the UAE, including, Lulu mall Fujairah, RAK Mall, Mall of UAQ, Sharjah Central, Barari Outlet Mall, Mushrif Mall

Each location contributes to the event by hosting awareness activities, making health resources accessible to the community.