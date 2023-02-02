Khaleej Times in conversation with Edwin Paalvast, Chief of International Markets, Royal Philips
As a global leader in health technology, Philips highlights the role of impactful partnerships at Arab Health 2023 to achieve real and long-term healthcare results
Can you give us a little bit of insight on what are the most prolific trends right now in the healthcare markets?
There is a growing need globally to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare, brought on by workforce shortages, mounting workloads, economic pressures, and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. That is why improving operational efficiencies, for instance, addressing workforce shortages with automation and AI; leveraging technology to help enhance clinical-decision making, and enabling remote operations through virtual collaboration are taking center stage in 2023.
Can you tell us a little bit more about purposeful partnership? What does that mean in practice? Or what does that look like in practice?
Purposeful partnerships among governments, healthcare providers, and health technology providers can help deliver improved patient outcomes, and better patient and staff experiences at lower cost, a top executive of global health technology. We know that health technology solutions have great potential to improve patient outcomes and improve care delivery. If these solutions are underpinned by long-lasting expert partnerships, co-development of technologies, collaboration at the system level between all stakeholders including governments, public and private providers, and healthcare payors, and continued investments in bringing the vision of healthcare transformation to life, progress and a positive impact is inevitable.
It means as Philips, we're not only focused on creating and delivering the technology, but we work closely to align ourselves with our partners' strategic priorities, guided by key performance indicators and business outcome objectives. Together, we can achieve greater impact and scale and have reached areas and segments we might not have alone.
The intent is to engage in a responsive approach to technology management, to get the most out of technology over the lifecycle of the solutions - assisting them in improving all aspects of their technology-based operations. Whether this calls for a managed services expert consultancy, education or another type of partnership.
What products and services will Philips be displaying during Arab Health 2023?
This year, Philips' focus is to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can unlock the power of our future-ready portfolio, enabling healthcare providers to extend care capacity and increase clinical confidence in collaboration. In addition, we will be showcasing our solutions in Radiology, Ultrasound, Acute Care, Cardiology, and Image Guided Therapy including new product innovations.
One that we're particularly excited about is our breakthrough innovation, the MR 7700 3.0T MRI that reaches new levels of precision in both anatomical and functional imaging to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It combines neuroscience capabilities, unsurpassed gradients, with an 35% faster scan time , streamlined workflow, and delivers greater patient comfort.
Another technology is digital pathology solution which speeds up collaboration between laboratories and contribute to earlier and more accurate detection and tissue assessment. It can also save time for pathologists in administration tasks - freeing up capacity for a higher volume of patients to receive the access to care they need.
We are also amplifying the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate patient care significantly with various other digital solutions including its acute patient management solutions, virtual care solutions, and a full portfolio of integrated workflow solutions among others.
The theme here is disrupting or revolutionising healthcare markets. How do you believe we need to revolutionize healthcare for future generations?
The future of healthcare will depend on more effective, efficient and integrated care ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. Complex challenges such as the growing burden of chronic diseases, data insecurity and staff and resource shortages mean that healthcare leaders need to do more, consistently, with less.
The ability to revolutionise healthcare for future generations will require creating capacity and capabilities that not only solve immediate pressing needs but also the healthcare needs of tomorrow. That means partnering with purpose to improve people’s health and wellbeing through meaningful innovation. Health technology offers significant opportunity for achieving these targets, driving purposeful growth and enabling better healthcare for future generations.
Do you see any main differences between the MENA region market versus the global market in terms of demand and what is being asked for?
The region is incredibly disparate; while realising the ambition of the quadruple aim - better health outcomes, at a lower cost of care, while enhancing the patient and the staff experience - is a priority across the region, the immediate goals and focus areas vary.
For instance, in some markets, investment into the latest AI-enabled solutions and end-to-end connected care are being realised at an incredible rate, while other countries are focused on improving access to primary care in more remote areas through telehealth solutions. And of course, some countries are focused on both where health inequality is most prevalent.
That is why we take our role of making the most of local investments to realize the changes we need across health systems very seriously. Philips' long history of collaboration and innovation ideally positions us to help caregivers and leaders identify new future-ready opportunities and solutions designed to make healthcare work better, including ones that may not be on the radar today, but are crucial for tomorrow - to translate into real results and tangible impact.
What will Philips be prioritising in 2023?
Our focus for 2023 and beyond will be on partnering with purpose for real impact and real results. This means focusing firmly on building strong and lasting partnerships in both the public and private sectors, continuing to deliver critical clinical solutions that improve care and improve the general experience for patients and staff alike, and continuing to team up, collaborate and co-create to help create seamless, connected, value-based care models.