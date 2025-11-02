  • search in Khaleej Times
Khaleej Times apologises for error in article about Adam Vital Hospital

An earlier version of this report erroneously stated that the hospital involved in the case was found to have committed negligence

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 4:59 PM

The following article has been updated to accurately reflect the party found to have been negligent in the medical case. An earlier version of this report erroneously stated that Adam Vital Hospital involved in this case was found to have committed negligence. The report now reflects the liabilities accurately. Khaleej Times regrets this error and apologises to Adam Vital Hospital.

