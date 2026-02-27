Internationally trained upper GI surgeon appointed at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai

Responding to the growing demand for specialised care in complex gastrointestinal conditions, King’s College Hospital London has appointed Dr Bratislav Spica, an internationally trained upper gastrointestinal (GI) surgeon, to its surgical team in Dubai.

Dr Spica is a Serbian board-certified general surgeon with advanced expertise in the treatment of benign and malignant oesophageal and gastric conditions. His clinical focus includes complex upper GI surgery, reconstructive oesophageal procedures, and the application of evidence-based surgical techniques to improve patient outcomes.

He brings extensive experience from both Europe and the UAE. In Dubai, Dr Spica previously practised at Mediclinic Dubai Mall and Mediclinic Wellcare Hospital, managing a broad range of general and upper GI surgical cases. His specialist training was completed at the First Surgical University Clinic, Clinic for Digestive Diseases, Clinical Centre of Serbia in Belgrade - a leading academic referral centre for digestive surgery. He earned his medical degree from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency in oesophageal and gastric surgery before obtaining Serbian board certification.

Alongside his clinical work, Dr Spica is actively involved in surgical research and academic peer review. He has published in internationally recognised journals and serves as a reviewer for leading publications, including the European Journal of Surgical Oncology, World Journal of Surgical Oncology, Surgery Today, and the World Journal of Gastroenterology.

Dr Spica’s areas of interest include upper GI surgery of the oesophagus and stomach, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, and minor surgical procedures. His appointment further strengthens King’s College Hospital London’s multidisciplinary approach to advanced gastrointestinal care in Dubai.

For more information or to book an appointment: +971 800 7777