Influenza vaccine in UAE: When is best time to get shots ahead of back-to-school?

As the back-to-school season approaches, UAE health experts are urging parents to prioritise the seasonal influenza vaccine alongside their back-to-school shopping, emphasising that early vaccination is crucial to protect children and the wider community from the flu virus.

With students preparing to return to classrooms, doctors stress that September is the ideal time to get the flu shot, as it takes up to two weeks for the body to build immunity.

Importance of early vaccination

Dr Mansoor Anwar Habib, Consultant in Family Medicine and Occupational Health, highlighted the critical role of the seasonal flu vaccine in mitigating the severity of the illness.

“The flu vaccine does not completely prevent the disease, but it significantly reduces the severity of the symptoms if a person is infected,” Dr Habib explained.

By familiarising the immune system with the viral strains included in the annual vaccine, the body is better prepared to fight off the virus. “If the virus enters the body after vaccination, the immune system recognises it immediately and can handle it, resulting in much milder symptoms,” he noted.

This reduction in symptom severity also plays a vital role in curbing the spread of the virus. “Because the vaccine lessens the symptoms, it consequently reduces the likelihood of transmitting the infection from one person to another,” Dr Habib added.

Timing is everything

Timing is a critical factor in the effectiveness of the flu vaccine. Dr Habib strongly advised taking the vaccine in early to mid-September, or as soon as it becomes available at health centres and hospitals.

“It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become effective. With the start of schools and the increased risk of spreading infections, the earlier one gets vaccinated, the better,” he stated.

While availability may vary sometimes — arriving in early, mid, or late September depending on the healthcare facility — the overarching message is to act promptly.

As parents prepare for the new academic year, buying uniforms and stationery is often on the top of ones mind. However, Dr Habib urged families to add the flu vaccine to their checklist. “Just as parents remember to buy school supplies for their children, they should also remember to vaccinate their children and themselves,” he emphasised.

The seasonal flu vaccine is suitable for all ages, starting from six months old, and is strongly recommended for everyone in the community. Dr Habib further noted that the vaccine will be available at health centres and hospitals from the beginning of September onwards.

Broader community protection

The call for early vaccination aligns with broader health guidelines in the UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHap) consistently advocates for annual flu vaccinations, particularly for high-risk groups, including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.

Recent studies have underscored the impact of pediatric flu vaccines. Research from Harvard Medical School found that vaccinating children aged two to five can reduce infection rates by up to 14 per cent, highlighting children as key transmitters of the virus due to their time spent in close-contact environments like schools and nurseries.

By ensuring children are vaccinated, parents not only protect their own families but also contribute to a healthier community, reducing missed school days and hospital visits during the peak flu season.

Dr Habib call to action for all residents: “We recommend everyone in the community get vaccinated. The vaccine will be available at health centres and hospitals from the beginning of September onwards.”