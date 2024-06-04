Ignoring a woman’s mental and menopausal health impacts the whole family

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 3:41 PM

Imagine a world where a natural, biological transition experienced by half the population is shrouded in silence, perpetuating unnecessary suffering. Now stop imagining. This is the reality for countless women navigating menopause and perimenopause today.

In a world where advances toward gender equality have gained significant momentum, one glaring issue remains persistently overlooked: the cultural tendency to place women’s needs last. This oversight is particularly stark when it comes to mental health and menopause, two areas where the repercussions of neglect are profound and far-reaching.

The Cultural Context

Women are often taught to prioritise others over themselves, a societal norm ingrained from youth. While self-sacrifice in the name of love is a noble trait, it’s crucial to differentiate between acts of love and societal expectations that demand constant self-sacrifice. The latter ethos can lead to neglect of women's own health needs.

The Vital Role of Women in Society: Why Women’s Mental Health Matters

Women's significance as the backbone of society lies in their multifaceted contributions, deeply intertwined with their crucial roles as caregivers, workers, and agents of change. Maternal health is vital; research highlights that a mother's happiness is the single most important factor for a child's health and well-being. A mother's physical and mental health greatly affects her ability to care for her children, thus influencing their development. Stress during pregnancy can impact the baby's growth and have long-term health effects. A mother's emotional strength helps protect children from negative experiences, creating a nurturing environment for their optimal growth. Recognising and valuing women's various skills and roles is key to building a strong, successful society.

Mental Health: The Invisible Burden

Research indicates that women are more likely than men to experience anxiety and depression, particularly during transitional life stages like menopause and perimenopause. A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research found that the hormonal fluctuations during menopause can significantly exacerbate mood disorders. Yet, despite this clear link, mental health resources for women remain inadequate.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that gender disparities in mental health are exacerbated by societal expectations and roles. Women often face the double burden of managing professional responsibilities and care-giving duties, leaving little to no room for self-care. Over time, this chronic self-neglect can lead to severe mental health issues, which are further compounded by the stigma surrounding menopause.

Menopause: The Taboo Topic

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years and can be preceded by more than ten years of perimenopause, which can be besieged with multiple debilitating symptoms. Yet, despite its universality, menopause is often treated as a taboo subject in Western cultures. A 2020 survey by the British Menopause Society revealed that 45 percent of women felt their menopause symptoms were not taken seriously by their employers. This lack of understanding and support compounds the mental health burden, leading to significant physical and emotional distress.

Symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings can severely impact a woman’s quality of life. When symptoms are dismissed or minimised, women may feel isolated and undervalued. This has a roll-on effect on men and families too.

The Workplace: A Critical Battleground

The workplace is a critical arena where the cultural de-prioritisation of women's health becomes starkly apparent. A study by the Harvard Business Review found that menopausal women often experience reduced productivity and increased absenteeism due to unmanaged symptoms. Despite this, workplace policies rarely address menopause, further entrenching the silence and stigma.

Moreover, the lack of support for menopausal and perimenopausal women can lead to significant professional setbacks. Women in their 40s and 50s, often at the peak of their careers, may find themselves sidelined or forced to reduce their work hours. This not only affects their professional growth but also contributes to the broader gender gap in leadership roles.

Breaking the Silence: A Path Forward

Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach that involves education and awareness to drive cultural, institutional, and individual changes.