How to build and sustain your ‘Ojas’ to boost your health

There is a New Variant coming to your community. It’s more powerful than any other variant and it also has a 99.96 per cent efficiency rate. You also have the option to get it, or not. Let’s call it the “Ojas Variant”.

Ojas is a Sanskrit word meaning immunity, radiance, inner vitality, vigour, or life force. Ojas is responsible for the body’s immunity and strength. It is destroyed by anger, over-exertion, malnutrition and lack of food. In simple terms, it means having high level of wellbeing and immunity.

When you observe the facts, you will find that nearly 100 per cent people who died with the current virus had a pre-existing condition and their immunity was compromised. Scientific journals and medical publications have written extensively on pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, hypertension cardiovascular disease, and respiratory issues causing a higher risk of getting infections.

Notice that almost all of these pre-existing conditions revolve around one’s lifestyle.

So, instead of focusing on the virus, why not focus on your own immunity and wellness?

The truth is that nobody else but YOU are responsible for your well-being. The government won't take care of your immunity, and neither will your friends or family. So, what is stopping you from developing a high level of immunity and overall wellness?

Here are some tried-and-tested ways to increase your overall wellness and “Ojas”.

Focus on your food

Simply being mindful of what goes into you will boost your immunity superpowers. It’s best to avoid processed food, mass produced packaged products, food fried in industrial seed oil (or any oil) and the sugary garbage that you could be addicted to.

You really are what you eat. So why not eat a low-carb, high-protein, nutrient-rich diet that helps control high blood sugar and pressure? Including fresh vegetables and fruits that are rich in Beta carotene, Ascorbic acid & other essential vitamins build resilience in the body against infections. Probiotics are excellent sources to rejuvenate the composition of immunity boosting gut bacteria and build Ojas.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

It might seem like common sense, but with 80 per cent of my clients who complain of stress, I notice that they don’t just consume enough liquids. Hydration will help flush out the toxins from the body and lower the chances of the flu. You should also consume fresh juices made of citrus fruits and coconut water, to beat the Dubai heat. Hydrate and build “Ojas”.

Movement and exercise

Physical activity isn't just for building muscles or de-stressing — regular exercise improves metabolism, which has a direct correlation with your immunity. It improves overall circulation, making it easier for immune cells and infection-fighting molecules to move easily throughout the body. Yoga asanas are known for their Ojas-building powers. Many studies have shown that as little as 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day helps stimulate your immune system. Find ways to stay active, find ways to incorporate movement and get regular exercise.

Sun exposure/fresh air

All scientific studies prove that prolonged periods of staying indoors have negative implications on your mental wellbeing. On the contrary, exposure to daylight is critical for accurately setting your internal circadian clock, which regulates sleep. Without adequate natural light and fresh air, you can go into a kind of permanent jet lag – getting easily irritated and depressed. Your immune function will also be suppressed and your overall health may deteriorate.

Since the weather has taken a turn around this September and it’s cooler in the UAE – you should factor in some outdoors time into your daily routine.

Meditation

Be mindful of the news you consume. With the sensationalism that drives TRP, panicky stories spur the release of cascades of cortisol which deregulates your immune system and hinders the release of growth hormones. Too much cortisol makes your body susceptible to infections and you can feel anxious as your body finds itself in a state of stress. Instead spend time on meditation. Even five minutes of simply sitting quietly and focusing on your breath can make a difference. Meditation lowers your heart rate and blood pressure and reduces anxiety.

Create a lifestyle that’s full of “Ojas” and one that supports your own body’s cellular intelligence - keeping you healthy and happy.

So, are you ready to have a the “Ojas Variant” in your life?

