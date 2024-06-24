UAE: How long does your child use headphones? Doctors warn of potential hearing loss

The luxury brand's new collection celebrates humanity's quest for knowledge with unique space-inspired designs
Prolonged exposure to loud sounds and excessive headphone use, particularly while playing video games, may cause noise-induced hearing loss in children, warn medics in the UAE.
Children not only use headphones for educational purposes but also to enhance their gaming experience.
To make these gadgets more appealing to young people, loud sounds and simulations have been added. However, prolonged exposure to such noise through earphones can negatively affect hearing over time.
Shedding light on the issue, Dr Hashim Raoof Abdulraheem Al Hadeethi, Specialist ENT, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama Deerfields Mall said: “Children’s hearing can be at risk due to the regular use of headphones. Exposure to high volumes over prolonged periods can lead to both temporary and permanent hearing loss."
"Temporary hearing loss is often referred to as temporary threshold shift (TTS), and can occur after exposure to loud sounds; it usually resolves after a period of rest. However, repeated exposure to high volumes can cause permanent damage to the hair cells in the inner ear, leading to permanent hearing loss,” said Dr Al Hadeethi.
Medics explained that exposure to sudden loud sounds like in rock concerts, firecrackers bursting, and near engines of airplanes can lead to ringing with transient hearing loss.
“This slowly recuperates, however sometimes hearing may not return to normal levels, leading to permanent deafness,” said Dr Prashant Sharma, Specialist ENT with Prime Hospital. Healthcare professionals stressed that the risk of extensive use of video games is still underestimated.
'Prolonged exposure to more than 85db for 8 hours a day is damaging to hair cells of the ear,” he added.
According to a 2021 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people globally—approximately one in four—will experience some level of hearing loss.
At least 700 million of these individuals will need ear and hearing care, and other rehabilitation services unless preventive measures are implemented.
Doctors highlighted that noise can affect not only hearing, but also have other adverse health effects.
"It can have an effect on cardiovascular health and increase incidence of coronary artery disease, and blood pressure. It increases anxiety, pulse rate, mental fatigue and interferes with sleep,” Dr Sharma added.
If children are using headphones or earbuds, doctors advised that it's essential to monitor their usage closely.
They explained that when it comes to protecting hearing, both headphones and earbuds can be safe if used at moderate volumes, and with breaks to rest your ears.
Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, Specialist Paediatrician, Aster Clinic Ras Al Khaimah, said, “However, over-the-ear headphones generally have an advantage in terms of distributing sound more evenly and reducing direct sound pressure on the eardrum. Both headphones and earbuds have their strengths, and the choice between them often comes down to personal comfort, sound quality preferences, and the specific usage context.”
Medical professionals pointed out that children are more susceptible to hearing damage from loud noises because “their ears are still developing”.
“If using headphones in noisy environments (such as during travel or in crowded areas), consider investing in noise-cancelling headphones. These can help reduce the need to raise the volume to block out external noise, thereby lowering the risk of hearing damage,” added Verma.
Hearing loss is a significant issue that has also affected many famous musicians due to prolonged exposure to high decibel levels.
Recently, an eminent Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik revealed that she was suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).
A few years back, Dave Grohl, known for his work with Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, joined the list of renowned musicians experiencing hearing loss.
Lead singer, Huey Lewis, the drummer and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood, and the former lead singer and bassist for The Police, Sting, all have struggled with hearing loss issues due to prolonged noise exposure.
