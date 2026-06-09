Heart attacks, strokes account for 41% of UAE death claims, Zurich report finds

An insurance claim report for the UAE has revealed data on who is getting sick and when. Heart attacks and strokes cause 41 per cent of deaths in the UAE and the average age for a death claim is now just 52 years old, according to the Value of Life claims report by Zurich International Life Ltd. It also showed that heart attacks and strokes kill four times more women in the UAE now than in 2020.

The findings also revealed that three out of every five claims are for critical illness — not death. That means most families need financial support during recovery, not just after a loss. The report is designed as a practical tool to help individuals and families in the UAE navigate evolving life and health risks and take proactive steps.

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“Each year, our claims data reminds us of the challenges people face and the role we play with our partners in supporting individuals and families when it matters most,” said Shilpa Chitanand, Head of Retail Distribution at Zurich International Life Ltd.

Long-term planning

The data also points to a widening age range of claims — the youngest recorded death claims have decreased by two years, while the oldest have increased by ten, with cases now spanning from 25 to 90 years old. The average claim age of 52 years underscores the need for long-term financial protection, particularly during key earning years.

Life claims data further shows that heart attacks and strokes account for 41 per cent of deaths, followed by cancer at 26 per cent and accidents at around 11 per cent. Among men, 56 per cent of claims are linked to heart attacks and strokes. This means that one out of every two men who make a claim do so heart attacks and stroke, providing a clearer view of the leading causes of fatalities, helping individuals and families prepare financially.

Such conditions often come with prolonged recovery periods, potential loss of income and increased medical and lifestyle costs, placing significant financial strain on individuals and families.

Women’s health

One of the most significant observations was that deaths caused by heart attacks and strokes among women are now four times higher than in 2020.

The critical illness claims showed that cancer accounts for 52 per cent of cases overall and is particularly prevalent among women, making up 80 percent of female claims. This means four out of five women who make a critical illness claim do so for cancer. One in two women diagnosed with cancer are diagnosed with breast cancer, which remains the leading cause of both living benefit and death claims.

Gleaned from the Zurich’s UAE claims insights from 2023 to 2025, as well as findings from Zurich Insurance Group’s Value of Mental Health report (2026 UAE dataset), the report offers a comprehensive, data-driven view of trends across life, health, and mental wellbeing.

Mental health

The focus on mental health is increasing as the report shows that one in six Gen Z and millennial individuals are living with a mental health condition in the UAE, which one expert described as an “under-recognised challenge” in the country.

“Beyond its human impact, this can affect long-term productivity, career development and financial resilience,” said Dr Khatchik Kinoyan, Chief Underwriter, Zurich International Life Ltd. “By encouraging open conversations, fostering understanding and breaking down stigma, we create space not only to cope, but to truly thrive.”

Anxiety and depression make up 59 per cent of all recorded mental health cases in the country. Individuals living with mental health conditions lose an average of around 66 days of healthy life per year, and up to 1 in 7 residents are projected to be affected by 2030 in the UAE, according to Zurich.