Healthy eating starts with Russian breakfast

From an obsession with ‘clean food’ - to a simple and clear breakfast. The ‘Logika Moloka’ and Prostokvashino story: how the brand responds to the needs of consumers in the UAE and why the "Made in Russia" certificate helps make informed product choices

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How the concern for health turned into anxiety

Today we know more about our health than ever before. Smart watches monitor sleep and pulse, apps remind us about water and stretching - devices have become a familiar part of everyday life. In the UAE, this trend is especially noticeable: residents actively strive for a healthy lifestyle and increasingly use digital tools to keep their health under control.

In the Gulf region, this trend finds its response: more than 60 per cent of consumers are concerned about the risks of ultra-processed foods and pesticides. People are looking for the natural and the clear: products rich in vitamins, without excessive processing or complex additives.

Russian cuisine, in this sense, is one of the discoveries for consumers in the UAE. Russian breakfasts deserve special attention - they are more popular now than ever. Syrniki, baked casseroles, milk porridges: balanced food with wholesome properties and a recognisable taste, requiring no complex recipes.

It is exactly these products - simple, natural, with Russian character - that can be found under the "Made in Russia" mark. It confirms that the product has passed verification against strict standards. Which means consumers can try exactly what they are looking for: balanced food with goodness and outstanding taste.

Why "Healthy Eating" Should Not Be Complicated

We are used to thinking that healthy eating is complicated. That we need to count calories, read long lists of ingredients, give up favourite foods and constantly monitor ourselves.

The path to good health starts with a positive beginning to the day, and therefore with a hearty breakfast. Around a shared table where the whole family gathers, with products that need no decoding - because their ingredients are clear and their origin is transparent.

These products can be found from the Prostokvashino brand - dairy products for a hearty breakfast that make caring for your health simple and delicious. Try cooking something new - an authentic Russian breakfast, or add Prostokvashino to your usual recipes. The taste and quality will not leave you indifferent.

Breakfast with Prostokvashino - Caring for Your Health Without Anxiety

When it comes to a healthy breakfast for the whole family, it is important that the products are not only clear, but also wholesome.

These are exactly the products that Prostokvashino has been offering for more than twenty years - one of the most recognisable dairy brands in Russia, which has become part of the daily life of millions of families. In 2025, the brand received the "Mark No. 1 in Russia" award in the dairy products category - recognition that confirms consumer trust.

Prostokvashino belongs to the Logika Moloka company - a Russian producer of dairy products, baby food and plant-based beverages. The company develops several areas, but its philosophy remains unchanged: natural ingredients, clear composition, control at every stage.

For a healthy breakfast, Prostokvashino offers two products that fit especially well with the idea of simple and healthy eating.

Smetana (sour cream) is a natural product made according to traditional recipes from fresh cream. It has a good density and thickness, with a rich creamy taste. The composition contains nothing unnecessary: 100 per cent natural, without dried milk. Quality control is carried out at every stage of production. Prostokvashino smetana is especially good for breakfast: it can be added to cottage cheese or porridge, served with syrniki and pancakes, used as a base for vegetable sauce, or simply spread on fresh bread. It makes the morning table more satisfying - and at the same time requires neither much time nor complex recipes.

Pressed cottage cheese is made using a special technology from pasteurised milk and lactic acid culture starter, preserving a high concentration of protein. The texture of the cottage cheese is dense, slightly dry, with minimal sourness - ideal for preparing favourite dishes. A morning with Prostokvashino cottage cheese can be different. It makes syrniki - golden, with a crispy crust and soft centre. It can be mixed with honey, fruit or berries, and spread on toast. And if there is no time at all - the cottage cheese can simply be eaten with a spoon, adding a pinch of salt or sugar.

Both products hold the "Made in Russia" certificate. This mark is awarded to products that have passed verification against strict standards of quality, reliability and safety. "Made in Russia" helps you avoid getting lost in a sea of offerings - and choose genuinely quality products.

Logika Moloka's products are already well known to buyers outside Russia. They are exported to the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and the UAE. Prostokvashino dairy products are not a newcomer on the shelf, but a brand trusted in various countries.

Prostokvashino: A Response to Consumer Demand

Healthy eating should not be complicated. Neither gadgets, nor apps, nor strict rules can replace what matters most - a simple and wholesome composition you can trust.

Prostokvashino is an example of this approach. Smetana and cottage cheese, made according to traditional recipes, without unnecessary additives. The brand responds to consumer demand not with words, but with composition: freshness, naturalness and minimal processing - in every pack. Behind this is quality you can verify: the products are confirmed by the "Made in Russia" certificate.

A healthy breakfast is simple. Especially when it is backed by a brand you can trust.