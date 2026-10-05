HealthHub Clinics opens expanded multi-specialty clinic at UW Mall

Expanded HealthHub clinic brings more primary and specialist services to the surrounding community

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HealthHub Clinics, part of Al-Futtaim Health, the healthcare arm of Al-Futtaim, has opened its expanded multi-specialty clinic at UW Mall following its relocation from Al Karama, strengthening access to primary and specialist care for residents, families and working communities in the surrounding area.

The move brings an established neighbourhood clinic into a larger setting designed with accessibility, comfort and the needs of the local community in mind. Patients can continue to rely on the doctors and services they know, while gaining access to a broader range of specialties in one location.

The clinic now offers cardiology, dental care, endocrinology and gastroenterology in addition to its established services in dermatology, family medicine, general practice, general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy, radiology and urology. This wider clinical offering supports patients across different life stages, from preventive care and routine consultations to diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of more complex conditions.

Dr Haider Al Enzi, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, said: “Healthcare works best when it is close to the communities it serves and connected around the needs of each patient. Our expanded HealthHub clinic at UW Mall builds on the trust developed with our patients while giving them access to more specialties in one convenient location. It reflects our commitment to combining medical expertise, accessibility and continuity of care so that patients can feel confident in the doctors they rely on.”

Bringing different areas of care together makes it easier for patients to move between primary and specialist consultations when needed. It can reduce unnecessary handovers between separate providers and support closer clinical coordination, particularly when a routine consultation leads to a referral, diagnostic assessment or ongoing specialist management. For families and patients managing longer-term health needs, access to a wider range of expertise in one location also means greater continuity, familiar medical teams and fewer disruptions as their care needs change.

The relocation also reflects Al-Futtaim Health’s continued investment in accessible healthcare across Dubai. HealthHub Clinics delivers multi-specialty family care through a network of clinics and pharmacies, supported by experienced medical teams, diagnostic capabilities and a focus on quality and patient safety.

At UW Mall, the clinic provides residents, families and working communities with access to a broader range of services in one convenient destination. Patients can receive coordinated care closer to where they live and work, while maintaining the familiar relationships that remain central to the HealthHub experience.

With the expanded clinic now welcoming patients, HealthHub continues to advance its ambition to make trusted, high-quality healthcare easier to access across the city.