Nearly half of heart attack patients at some UAE hospitals under 50, warn doctors

Nearly half of heart attack patients treated at a UAE healthcare network are under the age of 50, highlighting a worrying trend of younger residents developing serious cardiovascular issues.

As the world recently observed World Heart Day under the theme Don’t Miss a Beat, medical experts in the UAE highlighted the urgency of addressing rising heart health concerns.

Clinical studies show that residents in the region are experiencing heart disease up to 15 years earlier than the global average. In fact, the average age of a first heart attack in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia has declined by 5 to 10 years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A patient’s close call

Just last week, a 35-year-old Emirati man walked into a Dubai hospital complaining of retrosternal and epigastric pain. Recounting his experience to Khaleej Times, he said, “I visited the emergency room at Medcare hospital after experiencing intense pain in my abdomen and rib area.

"The hospital staff conducted my routine vital checks, including an ECG and blood tests. But they were unable to detect any indications of acute coronary syndrome, a heart attack, or significant blood flow issues in the heart during my time in the emergency room.”

He was later referred to the cardiac clinic, where doctors recommended the Cardio Explorer test. "I was initially taken aback to learn that I was classified as being at moderate risk for heart problems following the cardio explorer test, as I had not anticipated receiving such a diagnosis at such a young age," he said, adding that he was treated by Dr Brajesh Mittal, head of Cardiology Al Safa.

The patient said he was a non-smoker and non-diabetic, but still carried significant risk factors — obesity, dyslipidemia (low good cholesterol), and a family history of heart disease and diabetes.

“Heart health is not merely an issue for older people nowadays. Given the increasing cases of heart disease risk factors among young adults, it is imperative to adopt a proactive strategy for monitoring and early detection to ensure a longer and healthier life,” he added.

Data reveals worrying trend

Dr Ghassan Nakad, specialist Interventional Cardiology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, highlighted the importance of advanced diagnostics. “What sets this test apart is its simplicity, safety, and proven clinical value. It avoids invasive procedures and radiation exposure, yet delivers accurate, actionable insights. For patients with known risk factors — like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of cardiovascular diseases — it offers either peace of mind or an early window for intervention.”

According to Dr Nakad, global data shows that young people make up 10-30 per cent of heart attack admissions, depending on the region. “At our hospitals, and in the UAE, we have seen that around 50 per cent of our cardiac patients are under 50."

"Last year, out of 11,631 patients visiting our cardiology outpatient departments within the Medcare network, 9,817 were 45 or younger. Cardiac conditions were suspected in 30 per cent of these younger patients, leading to detailed testing. About 3 per cent were diagnosed with serious heart issues that needed more treatments," he added.

“It is quite shocking that this is close to older patients, where 46 per cent had detailed testing and about 5 per cent needed treatment," he noted. "Sadly, young people are catching up to older people when it comes to age-related diseases, with heart issues starting sooner.

He also noted said that global reports show that in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, the average age for a first heart attack has dropped by 5-10 years. "UAE residents, on average, are seeing coronary artery disease 15 years earlier than people in other countries.”

What are the common culprits?

Doctors expressed concern about this trend, with cases of cardiac arrests even in patients below 35. They point to lifestyle as a major contributor.

Dr Georgie Thomas, consultant interventional cardiologist at Burjeel Hospital, said, “Many young adults believe they are immune to heart disease. But in today’s fast-paced world, our lifestyles take a toll. We’re constantly on the move, eating quickly, ordering food online, carrying work home, and facing stress both at the office and at home."

"Add alcohol, smoking, limited sleep, and little to no exercise, and the body can only take so much, and at some point, it will break; this is why maintaining a healthy work-life balance and prioritising self-care is crucial, especially for younger generations," he added.

Dr Yasir Parviz, interventional cardiologist at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, echoed the warning. “There are many reasons behind cardiovascular diseases. Some, like genetics, cannot be changed. A large number of patients here are from the South Asian region, where the incidence of heart disease is already high. But there are also modifiable factors such as poor dietary habits, obesity, demanding jobs, and the pressures of a competitive environment.”

He added, “A sedentary lifestyle, along with smoking and vaping, further aggravates the risk. On top of that, conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol are widespread in the Middle East. Together, these factors are driving up heart attack rates in the region.”

Role of AI in saving lives

To counter this alarming trend, hospitals are now introducing AI-driven diagnostic tools. Medcare Hospital Al Safa recently launched the Cardio Explorer — an AI algorithm developed in Europe, CE-certified, and capable of predicting the onset of cardiovascular disease with over 95 per cent accuracy.

The test analyses a combination of blood biomarkers, clinical parameters such as age and blood pressure, and personal risk factors. After a simple blood draw and recording of key metrics, results are delivered within 48-72 hours and reviewed by a cardiologist.

Unlike invasive tests, Cardio Explorer delivers a personalised heart risk score without radiation exposure or physical exertion. This makes it especially useful for patients with conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of cardiovascular disease — as well as those unable to undergo conventional stress tests or imaging.

Doctors say the technology allows them to intervene much earlier, often before the first symptoms appear, giving patients a chance to take preventive steps and avoid life-threatening complications.